LIFE-CHANGING "PERSONAL AI" DEVICE SUPPORTS STUDENT READING & LEARNING ABILITIES

An evolution of the OrCam Read device – a 2021 TIME Magazine 100 Best Inventions Winner – OrCam Learn combines a voice-activated handheld device, intuitive web and mobile apps, and informative analytics and reporting that keep parents and educators fully informed on the student's progress.

The solution has a simple point and click operation to "capture" and immediately read out loud a full page, paragraph, or single word of text – of the student's choosing – from books, smartphones, classroom handouts, and virtually any source of printed or digital text.

OrCam Learn's 'Reading Pal' utilizes highly advanced AI to provide students an interactive learning experience – and helps improve reading fluency and comprehension. This innovative feature listens to, and evaluates, the student's reading; then voices encouraging "on the spot" feedback; asks content-related questions about the text that was read; and reacts to the student's responses.

The 'Translation' and 'Dictionary' features represent the continued growth of OrCam Learn by empowering students who may struggle with understanding unfamiliar words while reading, wish to increase their vocabulary, or for whom English is a second language.

"We implemented the Translation and Dictionary capabilities to enhance OrCam Learn's ability to support and encourage students throughout their education journey," said Meny Gantz, CMO of OrCam Technologies. "Offering Translation was partially in response to input from many schools in the UK and U.S. which specifically requested the feature to help address the needs of non-native English-speaking students – including having Ukrainian as a supported language for school-age refugees."

With the press of a button, OrCam Learn translates any English text (one word, paragraph, full page, or entire screen) into more than a dozen languages which include Chinese, French, German, Korean, Spanish, and Ukrainian. The Translation feature adds particular value toward integrating English as a Second Language students – both those who have reading differences such as dyslexia and also those without identifiable reading challenges – into English language-based education systems.

OrCam Learn's Dictionary – powered by the Oxford Dictionary to ensure maximum accuracy – reads the definition of any word out loud. OrCam Learn's proprietary AI integrates advanced machine learning algorithms to determine the relevant definition based on the word's context and eliminate irrelevant definitions.

Moon Hall School in the UK, and select schools in the Wisconsin Public School System in the U.S., are currently engaged in OrCam Learn pilot programs with devices that include the new features.

"The OrCam Learn is fantastic – it's designed specifically to cater to the unique needs of individuals with learning challenges," said Michelle Catterson, Executive Headteacher at Moon Hall School, and Chair of the British Dyslexia Association. "No matter what their reading ability, students can all access their educational resources in lessons. Using the OrCam Learn has really helped our pupils' independence in their learning experience. They find it fun, engaging and really easy to use."

From each reading session, OrCam Learn generates a comprehensive analysis of the student's progress – and identifies areas requiring additional attention – for teachers and parents to review. Delivered via web and mobile apps, the reading evaluation reporting incorporates a variety of metrics that help evaluate reading performance, including those commonly used by learning specialists, such as text difficulty, reading fluency, and total accuracy.

About OrCam Technologies: OrCam Technologies, a global leader in "personal AI" technology platforms, was jointly founded in 2010 by Israeli innovators Prof. Amnon Shashua and Mr. Ziv Aviram, who are also the Co-founders of Mobileye, the life-saving driver-assist technology leader (in over 140 million vehicles worldwide) and autonomous driving innovator. OrCam creates life-changing "assistive companions" – powered by breakthrough artificial intelligence (AI) – for people who are blind or visually impaired and for those with reading and learning differences. These solutions are transformative, having empowered tens of thousands of users with increased confidence and independence by shaping how they study, work, socialize, access, and experience the world around them, throughout their daily lives.

