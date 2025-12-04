BEND, Ore., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches—a time filled with joy, pressure, and emotional triggers—local author and Certified Life, Relationship, and Spiritual Coach Jacquie Elliott is offering practical tools to help people quiet their inner critic and create a calmer, more connected holiday experience. Her new book, The Silent Bully: A Journey from Abusive Brain Chatter™ to Self-Love, shares simple strategies for managing negative self-talk, self-doubt, and emotional overload during one of the busiest times of the year.

Life Coach and Author Offers Holiday Mental Wellness Tips in New Book on Silencing Negative Self-Talk The Silent Bully: A Journey from Abusive Brain Chatter to Self-Love

In The Silent Bully, Elliott introduces readers to ABC—Abusive Brain Chatter™ the harsh inner dialogue that fuels shame, anxiety, and overindulgence. This negative internal voice often becomes especially loud during the holidays, when family dynamics, expectations, comparison, and overwhelm can trigger old core beliefs.

"Many people feel like they're supposed to be joyful this time of year, but inside they're battling negative thoughts, family pressures, and guilt," Elliott says. "My book gives readers tools to recognize that voice and shift into self-compassion instead of self-criticism."

Just in time for the holidays, Elliott is sharing several simple mental-health tips:

Holiday Tips From the author of The Silent Bully:

Bring a calming activity.

Coloring, doodling, or drawing can help quiet anxious or negative thoughts. Research shows that art-making lowers cortisol, calms the nervous system, and helps ground you in the present moment (Kaimal et al., 2016).



Use tactile tools like clay or Play-Doh.

Manipulating clay can release tension and help regulate emotions, especially during intense or emotional gatherings (Koch, 2017).



Shift the focus outward.

Choose one person at your gathering to connect with genuinely. Asking questions and showing interest in others can pull you out of self-judgment.



Be of service.

Clearing dishes, helping in the kitchen, or supporting the host redirects mental energy and prevents ruminating thoughts.



Practice grounding breathwork.

Breathing in through the nose for 4 counts, holding for 7, and releasing through the mouth for 8 activates the vagus nerve and reduces stress (Jerath et al., 2006; Porges, 2011).

Elliott notes, "You don't have to overspend, overeat, overdrink, or overthink this year. When you quiet your ABC, you open the door for joy, presence, and connection."

About the Book

The Silent Bully: A Journey from Abusive Brain Chatter to Self-Love™ blends memoir, psychology, and practical tools to help readers identify and challenge their negative inner voice. Through Elliott's ABC Method—Aware, Believe, Challenge™—readers learn to recognize harmful self-talk, question old core beliefs, and replace them with self-compassion, confidence, and emotional resilience.

About the Author

Jacquie Elliott is a Certified Life, Relationship, and Spiritual Coach, retreat leader, regular podcast guest and author based in Bend, Oregon. She specializes in helping individuals transform negative self-talk, strengthen self-worth, and create lives rooted in clarity and compassion.

Jacquie Elliott

Phone: 541-647-7053

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.jacquieelliottclc.com

Instagram/Facebook: @jacquieelliottclc

Location: Bend, Oregon

SOURCE Jacquie Elliott