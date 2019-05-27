Life Coach Beryl Ehondor Releases Two Books

Thus, exploring the power of folktale, the book, Ant & the Pig brilliantly attempts to answer why the Pig is the face of savings.

"It also highlights rich African, yet 'universal' societal values of savings, delayed-gratification, respect, hardwork, teamwork and gains of togetherness in families; core values today's society needs to survive. This book is not only for little children, but for the big ones too, the children in adult skin," she said.

In 'Pants Down' the author aims to share insights on masturbation after desk research, in-depth interview with doctors (names withheld), leaders of social institutions and persons dealing with masturbation.

This book will answer frequently asked questions on masturbation; Masturbation? What? Why? How? Is it normal to Masturbate? Is it unhealthy? Is it a sin? Is it wrong whether as male or female? Are there side effects? How can anyone break FREE?

"The Truth helps anyone take the right decisions and Be Free. You can be Free," she explains.

Beryl Ehondor is a life-coach, media & communications consultant and doctoral scholar at the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University. She is the founder, Monteeclairs Initiative, a platform that inspires godly and purpose-living for young persons.

Her other authored book is Kaleidoscope - a collection of short stories on everyday people and everyday issues.

Beryl has a culture of excellence with core values centred on God, family and service.

