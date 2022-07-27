Life Deeds, Inc. Launches Rebrand Amidst Efforts to Assist Community with Housing, Employment, and Strength-Based Initiatives

Life Deeds has provided intervention and prevention services to over 4,000 district youth and adults between the ages of 16-35 years old over the past decade

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Life Deeds, a community-based initiative that serves high-risk youth and adults, announced its rebrand as it continues to affect positive change in lives across the District, Maryland, and Virginia (DMV).

Life Deeds, Inc. has created its own unique transformative mentoring program. Designed to instill values that facilitate independent living that consists of comprehensive assessments, co-creation of service plans that include the youth and their families; and incentive-based activities that are strength-based and constructive.

They have implemented support services and programs through collaboration with District service providers, area schools, libraries, and District agencies such as the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS), Department of Human Services (DHS), Department of Employment Services (DOES), and Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (ONES).

Key initiatives have included more intentional efforts to coalesce resources in underserved communities east of the river in the District. Our core competencies surround specializing in turning youth, and young adult lives around – in the right direction. Having serviced returning citizens since our inception, we have a plethora of experiences through direct services and advocacy that have led to change in the lives of those most in need. The least, the last, and the lost is the population of youth and young adults that we have always aspired to serve. As a strength-based community-based provider, we are honored to have the opportunity to help identify sustained jobs, short and long-term housing options and equip participants in the DMV with the social skills to successfully navigate society.

As a community-based initiative that serves youth and adults throughout the DMV, we are honored to have the opportunity to help identify sustained jobs, short and long-term housing options and equip participants in the area with the social skills to successfully navigate society.

Life Deeds has provided workforce training and job placement for specialized youth and adult populations in the DMV since 2010. We have worked directly with employers to ensure that hard-to-place individuals are gainfully employed.

For more information on Life Deeds, you can visit our website lifedeeds.org

