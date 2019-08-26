Life Epigenetics Releases Open Source Software to Advance Epigenetics Research

Essentially, the software enables automation of the analysis of epigenetic data from Illumina arrays that measure DNA modifications – specifically, adding or removing methyl groups – which are altered in response to human behavior and biological processes. With the software written in Python, the programming language most widely-used by scientists and analysts, it can run natively in command line, Jupyter notebooks, or automation scripts. As a result, these packages will provide an improved user experience for the research community by automating previously laborious steps in epigenetic data pre-processing and quality control.

"We believe that by making this software available to any researcher, we will enable a whole new realm of collaboration and analysis at a critical time for epigenetics research," said Life Epigenetics Lead Data Scientist, Dr. Randal Olson. "Part of our mission is to openly share tools that accelerate research in epigenetics. By open sourcing this software, other researchers and developers can provide feedback and suggest ways to improve epigenetic data processing software for the worldwide research community."

These packages are the first of a series of open source software projects that Life Epigenetics plans to release over the coming year, alongside other services it is building to support researchers' use of epigenetic data.

The current workflow supports:

Conversion of raw data from 27k , 450k , and 850k Illumina human methylation arrays to normalized Beta values or M-values;

, , and Illumina human methylation arrays to normalized Beta values or M-values; NOOB normalization of probe intensities;

Quality control filtering of less reliable probes based on peer-reviewed publications; and

Sample failure detection and filtering based on advanced outlier detection algorithms.

Full documentation and working examples are available online:

Methylation preprocessing: https://life-epigenetics-methylprep.readthedocs-hosted.com/en/latest/

Methylation quality control: https://life-epigenetics-methylcheck.readthedocs-hosted.com/en/latest/

