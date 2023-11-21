Life Eterna Introduces It's 2023 Sempernauts: 100-Year Spokesmodels for Healthy Living

News provided by

Life Eterna

21 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Eterna, a leading advocate for healthy living and longevity, today announced it's 2023 Sempernauts and the SEMPERNAUT "Forever Voyager" apparel brand.

Sempernauts, as coined by Life Eterna's John Willsey, embody individuals who embrace a healthy lifestyle to extend their lifespan in anticipation of groundbreaking age reversal therapies. These diverse individuals hail from all walks of life, united by their pursuit of longevity and the transformative potential of future advancements.

Continue Reading

"We're at the dawning of the age of human Sempernauts and we're thrilled to unveil Life Eterna's 2023 Sempernauts," declared John Willsey of Life Eterna. "Despite their chronological age, their dedication to living a healthy lifestyle has kept their biological age in their 20s. They represent inspiring pioneers for the Sempernaut movement, encouraging others to embrace healthy living and a longer lifespan. They have signed on for the next 100 years as spokesmodels for Life Eterna and the SEMPERNAUT athletic and healthy lifestyle apparel brand."

"By simply living healthy today, we can increase our chances of living long enough to experience the benefits of age reversal therapies when they become available," said John Willsey.

Also unveiled is Life Eterna's SEMPERNAUT "Forever Voyager" clothing, an innovative athletic and healthy lifestyle apparel brand. SEMPERNAUT is the most unique apparel brand to come to market that promotes living a healthy lifestyle for life extension and age reversal.

To help others extend their lifespans to their maximum, Life Eterna developed a simple to follow goal-based plan called Project Sempernaut that consists of things that many Sempernauts are doing today. Project Sempernaut aims to educate and inspire people to make healthy lifestyle choices and to provide them with the resources they need to live long and fulfilling lives.

About Life Eterna 

Life Eterna is a leading advocate for healthy living and longevity. It's dedicated to supporting individuals in their pursuit of long and healthy lives. Life Eterna is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About SEMPERNAUT "Forever Voyager" Clothing
The trademarked SEMPERNAUT clothing is an innovative athletic and healthy lifestyle apparel brand that promotes living a healthy lifestyle for life extension and age reversal. Life Eterna is looking for stores, distributors and licensees interested in distributing and selling SEMPERNAUT clothing. Contact Life Eterna for more information.

Contact:
John Willsey
[email protected]

www.LifeEterna.com
www.Sempernaut.com
www.ProjectSempernaut.com

SOURCE Life Eterna

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.