Life Extension adds Florassist® Nasal to its probiotic product line

Florassist Nasal includes the branded ingredient Epicor®, an extract of S. cervisiae or brewer's yeast. This unique compound has been shown to promote immune health in scientific studies. And research also shows Epicor can inhibit discomfort caused by seasonal changes in environmental stimuli.

In one study, subjects took either 500 mg of EpiCor® a day or a placebo for five weeks. Half of the EpiCor® group who normally experienced an immune response to seasonal changes in their environment reported none of those same effects while taking EpiCor®. In another study, those taking EpiCor experienced a significant improvement in the number of days with comfortable nasal airflow.

Florassist Nasal also includes L. acidophilus L-92®, a heat-treated variant of Lactobacillus acidophilus in its formulation. In one study, this strain of probiotic demonstrated superior effects on IgE response compared to seven other probiotic strains. IgE response is a biomarker used to evaluate immune system reactivity.

In people with seasonal immune sensitivities, L-92 can promote a healthy inflammatory response in the nasal passages, promoting comfortable airflow. L-92 also helped promote eye and nose comfort in people sensitive to seasonal changes in their environment.

"Florassist Nasal is the only formula that combines both potent probiotics to help restore balance to the immune system," says Michael A. Smith, MD, senior health scientist for Life Extension. "Restoring comfort in the face of seasonal changes isn't just about inhibiting your body's natural reactions. It also requires a healthy immune balance," adds Dr. Smith.

Suggested retail price for 30 vegetarian capsules is $36. For more information, call Life Extension at 800-544-4440 or visit www.lifeextension.com.

