Life Extension and Reader's Digest Unveil the First-Ever "Community Health Heroes" Honorees

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the first ever "Community Health Heroes" were announced by Life Extension and Reader's Digest. "Community Health Heroes" is a companion program to Reader's Digest's search for 2019's "Nicest Places in America." The three organizations and individuals chosen this year exemplify what it means to live a healthy life and give back to those in their community. This year's "Community Health Heroes" honorees are Camp Sweeney in Gainesville, Texas, People's Health Clinic in Salt Lake City, Utah and Mariano "Nano" Corona from Okeechobee, Fla.

"We are thrilled to be able to announce our three 'Community Health Heroes' honorees," said Dr. Michael Smith, Life Extension education director. "Each one of these organizations and individuals highlight the best in our country and our local communities. In addition, each honoree exemplifies Life Extension's core values of providing a human connection in all that we do and our passion for excellence."

The 10 finalists for "Community Health Heroes" were selected from the more than 1,000 submissions received this year for Reader's Digest "Nicest Places in America" program. Of those, the three that had the most powerful health impact on the most people were selected as the "Community Health Heroes" honorees. "Community Health Heroes" also features an online hub of custom content filled with inspiring true stories and advice about people living healthier and happier lives, part of Life Extension's sponsorship of "Nicest Places in America."

As a health organization, Life Extension knows first-hand how customers' personal lives have improved through the knowledge and services provided by Life Extension. These three stories of people helping others in need resonated deeply with the judges.

Camp Sweeney is a camp for children with diabetes in Gainesville, Texas. Camp Sweeney opened in 1950 and since then has helped 30,000 children from over 10 different countries and 40 states to make diabetes education a top priority. What began as a camp for children with type 1 diabetes has become the largest camp of its type in the world – making it a dream destination for children with the condition.

The People's Health Clinic in Salt Lake City, Utah, was created in 1999 when a Catholic priest, a physician and a local businessman decided to hold a health fair out of a rented van in a parking lot. More than 700 people showed up and it was then they knew something more must be done for the underinsured of their community. Today, the clinic provides primary care, pediatrics, women's health services (free pap smears and mammograms included), prenatal care, chronic illness treatment and even vision, dental and mental health services, all for free.

The final "Community Health Heroes" honoree is Mariano "Nano" Corona of Okeechobee, Fla. Nano Corona is the founder of the "Ride for the Fight," a fundraising effort to make certain that no local family facing a cancer diagnosis has financial needs that go unmet. "Ride for the Fight" is a rodeo competition in which the proceeds pay for anything someone with cancer might need: groceries, copays for medication, gas money to get to chemotherapy treatments, or school clothes for the children whose parents are sick. Corona was inspired to create "Ride for the Fight" after he had a brush with cancer himself in 2010.

In addition to announcing the "Community Health Heroes," Reader's Digest today named Columbiana, Ohio, as the 2019 "Nicest Place in America". This year's nationwide search received more than 1,000 submissions of stories of places across America where people are kind and civility is winning. From these submissions, Reader's Digest editors and a panel of judges selected the 50 "Nicest Places in America"—one for each state. After a nationwide vote, Reader's Digest editors and the panel of judges selected Columbiana, Ohio, as the "Nicest Place in America."

If you would like to learn more about the inspiring stories of each "Community Health Heroes" honoree visit https:/www.rd.com/communityhealthheroes.

About Life Extension

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Life Extension is the health solutions expert that is translating scientific research into everyday insights for people wanting to live their healthiest lives. For nearly 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality nutritional vitamins and supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension's Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

About Reader's Digest

Reader's Digest, a Trusted Media Brands, Inc. brand, simplifies and enriches consumers' lives by discovering and expertly selecting the most interesting ideas, stories, experiences and products in health, home, family, food, finance and humor. Reader's Digest is available online at RD.com; in print; via digital download on iPad, mobile apps and tablets; and can be accessed via its social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest.

About Trusted Media Brands, Inc.

Trusted Media Brands, Inc. comprises a network of engaged, active readers who genuinely connect with its blend of uplifting and enduring expertly-curated family, food, health, home improvement, finance and humor content digitally, via magazines and books, social media, and events and experiences. Founded in 1922 by DeWitt Wallace as Reader's Digest Association, one of the first user-generated content publishers, Trusted Media Brands, is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit TMBI.com.

SOURCE Life Extension

Related Links

http://www.lifeextension.com

