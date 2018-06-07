Life Extension® clinical study finds KaempMax™, a Kaempferia parviflora ethanol extract, enhances male sexual health

In a pilot study published online in June 2018 in the Journal of Integrative Medicine, scientists from Life Extension, an industry leader in dietary supplement innovation, reported that KaempMax™, an ethanolic extract of K. parviflora rhizome, improved self-assessed sexual health in middle-aged and older men who reported having mild erectile dysfunction.1

"Results from our study together with those previously published suggest that K. parviflora extract may benefit male sexual health and provides an option for those seeking nonprescription alternatives," said Andrew Swick, PhD, senior vice president of product development and scientific affairs for Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Life Extension and an author of the new study.

Erectile dysfunction is increasingly recognized as an early manifestation of cardiovascular disease and may precede the development of overt heart problems such as heart attacks, sometimes by several years. Endothelial dysfunction is at the center of the shared pathology between the two conditions, and preserving endothelial function is essential for cardiovascular and erectile health. K. parviflora has been used traditionally to support cardiovascular and male sexual health, and contemporary studies have shown that K. parviflora extract supports endothelial function.3,4

Thirteen generally healthy men aged 50 to 68 years completed the 30-day clinical trial. Participants took 100 mg of KaempMax™ daily. The International Index of Erectile Function (IIEF) and the Global Assessment Question (GAQ) about erectile function were used to assess the efficacy of the treatment.

Supplementation with KaempMax™ led to a statistically significant improvement in erectile function, intercourse satisfaction, and total scores on the IIEF questionnaire. Most participants found the study product satisfactory and no serious adverse effects were reported.

These findings build on those from a small 2012 study conducted in Thailand that found K. parviflora rhizome extract improved erectile response in older men.2 "Both the Thai study and our pilot study found no changes in testosterone levels with K. parviflora treatment, suggesting that it mediates its effects via non-hormonal mechanisms," said Dr. Steven Hirsh, Director of Clinical Research at Life Extension and a study author.

"This exciting new pilot study lends support to traditional Asian medicinal uses of K. parviflora for male sexual function," says Richard A. Stein, MD, PhD, the study's lead author. "We are hopeful that these findings will spur larger trials exploring the potential of K. parviflora extracts to enhance men's sex lives."

Stein RA, Schmid K, Bolivar J, Swick AG, Joyal SV, Hirsh SP. Kaempferia parviflora ethanol extract improves self-assessed sexual health in men: a pilot study. Journal of Integrative Medicine Article In Press: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2095496418300633. Wannanon P, Wattanathorn J, Tong-Un T, et al. Efficacy assessment of Kaempferia parviflora for the management of erectile dysfunction. Online J Biol Sci. 2012;12(4):149-155. Malakul W, Thirawarapan S, Ingkaninan K, Sawasdee P. Effects of Kaempferia parviflora Wall. Ex Baker on endothelial dysfunction in streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats. Journal of ethnopharmacology. Jan 27 2011;133(2):371-377. Wattanapitayakul SK, Suwatronnakorn M, Chularojmontri L, et al. Kaempferia parviflora ethanolic extract promoted nitric oxide production in human umbilical vein endothelial cells. Journal of ethnopharmacology. Apr 04 2007;110(3):559-562.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life-extension-clinical-study-finds-kaempmax-a-kaempferia-parviflora-ethanol-extract-enhances-male-sexual-health-300661631.html

SOURCE Life Extension

Related Links

http://www.lef.org

