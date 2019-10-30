Life Extension® unveils new brand for its upcoming 40th anniversary

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To help celebrate its 40th year of offering superior-quality dietary supplements and reporting on the latest anti-aging research and integrative health news, Life Extension today announced its corporate rebrand.

Life Extension has refreshed its brand identity and values to reflect a renewed energy and commitment to helping people live their healthiest lives, while redefining how they think about health.

"Our brand is who we are and what we offer to the world," said Paul Gilner, chief executive officer for Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Life Extension. "Just as the science of health and wellness continues to evolve, so must we also evolve to meet the needs of today's health conscious consumer. We want to do all we can to empower our customers to achieve their wellness goals and to redefine aging and wellness."

The new look will be seen on everything Life Extension offers, from a new logo and tagline to product packaging, delivery boxes, catalogs, website, emails, social platforms, magazine, buildings and more.

"The new logo with the tagline of The Science of a Healthier Life®, ties all we do and who we are together and symbolizes our commitment to our scientific approach and our customers health," Gilner said.

The Life Extension website, a portal for a wide range of health and wellness information, will become even more informative and valuable. The new Health Basics pages will help website visitors discover the latest science and research and the intuitive navigation will make it easier to locate quality Life Extension products and health services.

"Just like our products, a lot of thought and research went into our brand development," said Rey Searles, vice president of marketing for Life Extension. "We also sought out the ideas and opinions of our target customers to help them find the health information they feel is important. Overall, the newest evolution of Life Extension is a change for the better."

Life Extension products will transition into sleek, dark blue bottles and lids. "It's an evolutionary new look for our revolutionary products," said Searles.

Life Extension is the health solutions expert that is translating scientific research into everyday insights for people wanting to live their healthiest lives. For nearly 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality nutritional vitamins and supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension's Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

SOURCE Life Extension

Related Links

http://LifeExtension.com

