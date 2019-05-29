Life Extension's New Super K Elite Offers Optimum Health Benefits

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin K is essential for maintaining healthy bones and arteries, and is good for the body's most important muscle, the heart. Given the proven health benefits of vitamin K, Life Extension® developed Super K Elite with five forms of vitamin K, it's a very comprehensive vitamin K supplement.

"It's hard to believe that one vitamin can affect both heart and bone health, but that's exactly what vitamin K does," said Dr. Michael Smith, Life Extension Education Director. "As a supplement, it's best to take all of the different forms of the vitamin to optimize its benefits."

Super K Elite blends K1 with four sub-types of vitamin K2—a variety not found in most vitamin K supplements. Life Extension's blend of vitamin K closely mimics what is found in food, and delivers those forms at the clinically studied dosages designed to deliver optimum vascular and skeletal support.

Super K Elite has multiple health benefits: it promotes healthy calcium balance with vitamin K1, supports heart health with MK-9; encourages bone and arterial health with trans-MK-7 and helps maintain healthy bone density with MK-4.

Leafy green vegetables, cheeses and soybean oil are high in vitamin K, but getting the goodness of optimal amounts of vitamin K without busting your diet is tough. Super K Elite delivers the optimal amounts of vitamin K in a once-daily softgel.

