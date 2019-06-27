Life Fitness Acquisition by KPS Capital Partners Completed

ROSEMONT, Ill., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Fitness, the global leader in commercial fitness equipment, announced today that KPS Capital Partners, LP ("KPS") has completed the previously announced acquisition of Brunswick Corporation's Fitness business and related brands, including Life Fitness. KPS is a leading investment firm focused on manufacturing and industrial companies across a diverse array of industries.

About Life Fitness

Life Fitness is the global leader in commercial fitness equipment and game tables. The company manufactures and sells its strength and cardiovascular equipment, billiards tables and accessories, and game room furniture through its family of brands that includes Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group, SCIFIT and Brunswick Billiards. Its equipment is distributed to 166 countries. Life Fitness is headquartered near Chicago, in Rosemont, Illinois. For more information about the Life Fitness family of brands, visit www.lifefitness.com.

About KPS Capital Partners

KPS, through its affiliated management entities, is the manager of the KPS Special Situations Funds, a family of investment funds with approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2019). For over two decades, the Partners of KPS have worked exclusively to realize significant capital appreciation by making controlling equity investments in manufacturing and industrial companies across a diverse array of industries, including basic materials, branded consumer, healthcare and luxury products, automotive parts, capital equipment and general manufacturing. KPS creates value for its investors by working constructively with talented management teams to make businesses better, and generates investment returns by structurally improving the strategic position, competitiveness and profitability of its portfolio companies, rather than primarily relying on financial leverage. The KPS Funds' portfolio companies currently have aggregate annual revenues of approximately $5.8 billion, operate 100 manufacturing facilities in 27 countries, and have over 22,000 employees, directly and through joint ventures worldwide. The KPS investment strategy and portfolio companies are described in detail at www.kpsfund.com.

