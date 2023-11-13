LIFE FITNESS ANNOUNCES SYMBIO, A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND PREMIUM CARDIO LINE, REIMAGINING THE FITNESS EXPERIENCE

News provided by

Life Fitness

13 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

ROSEMONT, Ill., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Fitness, the global leader in commercial fitness equipment, today announced the launch of its cardio line, Symbio™, an immersive, four-machine collection.   

Symbio™ stands out as first-to-market and first-of-its-kind cardio equipment by blurring the lines between exerciser and equipment. A fusion of advanced biomechanics, luxurious yet purposeful design, and multi-sensory personalized experiences, the collection consists of a treadmill, cross-trainer, upright bike, and recumbent bike.

Each machine in the collection was meticulously designed with our biomechanical engineering team to provide a new twist to each category. Building on our heritage of being students of the body and creating equipment that feels natural for all bodies and levels of exercise, Symbio delivers new cutting-edge technologies that personalize comfort, improve workout performance, and add workout versatility.  These features are integrated with engaging content and analytics to create a rich, multi-sensory experience.

"Symbio is reimagining fitness for a profound reason: It allows exercisers to work in harmony with the machines in a way never before seen," says Dan Wille, Chief Product Officer, Life Fitness. "This collection creates a unique connection between exerciser and equipment through ergonomic design, sophisticated responsive feedback, next-generation biomechanics, and immersive workout experiences. It is a true representative of body and machine, together in movement. And it's poised to revolutionize the cardio experience."

The beautiful, purposeful design of Symbio™ caters to the fast-growing and fast-changing fitness and cardio market, a market increasingly characterized by exceptional experiences. The fitness equipment market was estimated at USD 16.04 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2023 to 20301.

"As I speak with our customers, they recognize that their exercisers seek engaging cardio experiences, those that transcend the traditional workout," says Jim Pisani, CEO, Life Fitness. "Symbio builds upon Life Fitness' 55-year legacy of advancing fitness through technology and extensive research and bolsters the company's commitment to shape the face of fitness for a new era."

Symbio™ will be available for purchase in 2024. You can learn more about SymbioTM by visiting https://go.lifefitness.com/symbio.

About Life Fitness

Life Fitness is the trusted strategic partner to our customers, advancing their businesses around the globe and seamlessly bringing the most recognized, high performance, and innovative equipment and technology to fitness enthusiasts wherever and whenever they are inspired to work out. The company manufactures and sells strength and cardiovascular equipment through its iconic Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and ICG brands. Its equipment is distributed to over 250,000 fitness facilities in more than 160 countries. Life Fitness is headquartered outside Chicago, in Rosemont, Illinois. For more information about Life Fitness products and services, visit www.lifefitness.com.

1 https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/fitness-equipment-market#:~:text=The%20global%20fitness%20equipment%20market,5.3%25%20from%202023%20to%202030.

SOURCE Life Fitness

Also from this source

LIFE FITNESS ANUNCIA SYMBIO, UNA LÍNEA DE CARDIO PREMIUM ÚNICA EN SU TIPO QUE REINVENTA LA EXPERIENCIA DEL ACONDICIONAMIENTO FÍSICO

LIFE FITNESS ANUNCIA SYMBIO, UNA LÍNEA DE CARDIO PREMIUM ÚNICA EN SU TIPO QUE REINVENTA LA EXPERIENCIA DEL ACONDICIONAMIENTO FÍSICO

Life Fitness, líder mundial en equipamiento de fitness comercial, anunció hoy el lanzamiento de su línea de cardio, Symbio™, una colección inmersiva...
LIFE FITNESS ANUNCIA SYMBIO, A PRIMEIRA LINHA CARDIOVASCULAR PREMIUM DE SEU TIPO, AO REINVENTAR A EXPERIÊNCIA DE FITNESS

LIFE FITNESS ANUNCIA SYMBIO, A PRIMEIRA LINHA CARDIOVASCULAR PREMIUM DE SEU TIPO, AO REINVENTAR A EXPERIÊNCIA DE FITNESS

Life Fitness, líder mundial em equipamentos comerciais de fitness, anunciou hoje o lançamento de sua linha cardiovascular, Symbio™, uma coleção...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Sports Equipment & Accessories

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.