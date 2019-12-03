Life Fitness Introduces On-Demand Workout Classes Across All Premium Cardio Products

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Fitness today announced the debut of Life Fitness On Demand™, an innovative and growing library of digital classes available exclusively on the touchscreens of Life Fitness premium cardio products. Life Fitness is the first fitness equipment manufacturer to create digital programming for an entire line of commercial cardio equipment. The digital library includes on-demand classes available on treadmills, ellipticals, climbers, cross-trainers, and exercise bikes.

Life Fitness on Demand The new Life Fitness On Demand™ navigation screen, coming soon to premium cardio products. Life Fitness On Demand™ classes are led by an elite group of diverse instructors and are designed to reach exercisers of all fitness levels.

"We are thrilled to be the first to offer on-demand cardio classes on a full line of cardio equipment," said Dan Wille, Global Vice President of Marketing and Product Development at Life Fitness. "Life Fitness products are in over 250,000 facilities around the world and 60 million people use them every year. Our priority is to help our customers – commercial fitness facilities – keep their exercisers satisfied. With the introduction of Life Fitness On Demand, exercisers can have an engaging cardio experience on a variety of equipment in clubs, hotels, athletic centers, and other commercial fitness facilities around the world."

Life Fitness On Demand Classes are led by an elite group of diverse instructors based in New York and Chicago. Classes are thoughtfully designed to reach exercisers of all fitness levels, range between 10 and 40 minutes, and offer a wide variety of difficulty levels, coaching styles, and music genres. Workouts feature curated playlists of top songs, designed specifically to boost fitness performance.

Life Fitness has partnered with NEOU to produce Life Fitness On Demand videos. NEOU operates a 20,000 square foot state-of-the-art production studio in midtown Manhattan, attracting top talent in the fitness industry to film classes for the NEOU app platform. In this partnership, Life Fitness has leveraged the sophisticated production facility and capabilities of NEOU to create exceptional, high-definition video workout classes for cardio exercisers.

"We are proud to provide people with an easy way to get active and stay motivated by offering a variety of fitness options, on the most globally-recognized leader in fitness equipment," says Nathan Forster, founder and CEO of NEOU. "We believe by partnering with Life Fitness, we will be able to provide users with premium workout content with the goal of expanding our reach and making fitness more accessible to a global audience."

"Life Fitness On Demand is the result of an extraordinary collaboration between top athletic coaches, experienced fitness instructors, and members of the Life Fitness biomechanics, software development, and product management teams," said Arturo Gutierrez, Product Director and Head Instructor for Life Fitness On Demand. "Our classes will redefine the cardio experience and allow exercisers to learn new and effective ways to use our products. We're especially excited to introduce this on-demand coaching for our PowerMill Climber and Arc Trainer."

About Life Fitness

Life Fitness is the global leader in commercial fitness equipment and game tables and furnishings. The company manufactures and sells its strength and cardiovascular equipment, billiards tables and accessories, and game room furniture under the brand names Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group, SCIFIT and Brunswick Billiards. Its equipment is distributed to 166 countries. Life Fitness is headquartered outside Chicago, in Rosemont, Illinois. For more information about Life Fitness products and services, visit www.lifefitness.com.

About NEOU

NEOU is an on-demand and live fitness streaming service built on a community of subscribers where you can access thousands of workout classes from top fitness studios and elite trainers from around the world anytime, anywhere and on any screen. Classes range from bootcamp, dance, barre, yoga, Pilates, boxing, kettlebell and more, and the app's content library also includes wellness, meditation and nutrition videos. NEOU's mission is to bring the best fitness and wellness content to everyone by making it accessible, affordable, and easy to consume. Classes are filmed live in our 20,000 square foot state of the art fitness production hub in midtown Manhattan to bring the ultimate fitness experience to the consumer. NEOU can be downloaded in the App Store and Google Play. #AlwaysOn

