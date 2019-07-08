Life Fitness Names Chris Clawson New Chief Executive Officer

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Fitness today announced the appointment of Chris Clawson as CEO. Clawson served as President of Life Fitness from 2010 to 2016 and most recently was Chairman of the Sports and Fitness Industry Association. He succeeds Jason Worthy, effective immediately.

Jay Bernstein, a partner at KPS Capital Partners ("KPS"), Life Fitness' majority shareholder, said, "Given his extensive fitness industry and leadership experience, we believe that Chris is uniquely positioned to once again lead Life Fitness and help the company succeed under KPS' ownership.

"We thank Jason for his many contributions during his tenure with Life Fitness, particularly his leadership during a time of change and transition, and wish him every success in the future."

Clawson first joined Life Fitness in 1994 in a product development role. After 10 years with the company, he went on to several fitness industry leadership roles, including President of Matrix Fitness Systems, before returning in 2010. He holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a bachelor's degree from San Diego State University.

Life Fitness also announced that Steve Klyn has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Klyn worked with KPS since 2012 as CFO of one of its portfolio companies, International Equipment Solutions, a market-leading manufacturer of engineered equipment.

It was also announced that Augie Nieto, founder of the modern-day Life Fitness company, will be a co-investor in the business and will be appointed to its Board of Directors. Nieto served as President of Life Fitness from 1977 to 2000 and helped transform the company from a single-product business to the market leader in the commercial fitness equipment industry.

Bernstein added, "We are thrilled to bring Augie back as an investor and a strategic partner. We are confident that his experience and vision will help Life Fitness build on its leadership position and drive forward its legacy of being a strong, focused, and innovative global market leader."

About Life Fitness

Life Fitness is the global leader in commercial fitness equipment and game tables. The company manufactures and sells its strength and cardiovascular equipment, billiards tables and accessories, and game room furniture through its family of brands that includes Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group, SCIFIT and Brunswick Billiards. Its equipment is distributed to 166 countries. Life Fitness is headquartered near Chicago, in Rosemont, Illinois. For more information about the Life Fitness family of brands, visit www.lifefitness.com.

