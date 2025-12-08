Life Flight Network Announces New 24/7 Critical Care Transport Base at Hillsboro Airport

AURORA, Ore., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Flight Network, the nation's largest not-for-profit air ambulance provider, is proud to announce the opening of a new critical care transport base at Hillsboro Airport in Hillsboro, Oregon. Set to begin fixed-wing operations in January 2026, with helicopter services to follow, the new base underscores Life Flight Network's commitment to expanding rural and regional access to lifesaving emergency air medical care throughout Washington County and neighboring Clatsop, Tillamook, Columbia, Clackamas, and Multnomah counties.

A Life Flight Network Pilatus PC-12 NG

This new base also represents a meaningful homecoming for Life Flight Network—returning to Hillsboro Airport, where the organization established its first standalone base after transitioning away from the hospital operating structure in the early 2000s. The new Hillsboro base will house both a Pilatus PC-12 NG airplane and an Airbus H135 helicopter, each equipped to provide ICU-level care and rapid transport to critically ill and injured patients. Both aircraft function as mobile intensive care units, carrying advanced medical equipment and blood products to support patients in their most critical moments. The base will be staffed by highly trained pilots, flight nurses, flight paramedics, and aircraft mechanics, ensuring round-the-clock readiness to deliver lifesaving care across the region.

"As the largest provider of critical care transport in the Pacific Northwest, we are honored to expand our presence in Oregon with this new base in Hillsboro," said Ben Clayton, CEO of Life Flight Network. "Hillsboro played an important role in our early evolution as an independent program, and returning here allows us to build on that legacy while expanding lifesaving access for communities across the region."

Regional leaders point to the Hillsboro base as a critical step in meeting the needs of a rapidly growing region. "Hillsboro is growing rapidly, and with that growth comes increased demand for advanced emergency services," said City of Hillsboro Fire & Rescue Chief David Downey. "The addition of Life Flight Network's critical care transport base ensures our community, and our neighboring communities have faster access to the highest level of care in the most urgent moments. This is a tremendous resource for Washington County and an important step forward for regional preparedness."

The new base will also create approximately 20 local jobs, supporting the regional economy while enhancing access to specialized, ICU-level care in flight. As population growth continues across Northwest Oregon, Life Flight Network's investment ensures communities have the resources and rapid response capabilities needed to meet rising demand for critical care transport.

ABOUT LIFE FLIGHT NETWORK

Life Flight Network exists to fulfill its mission of saving lives through industry leading care and transport. It is the largest not-for-profit air medical service in the United States and is accredited by national and international accrediting bodies for safety, operations, and clinical excellence. Life Flight Network maintains its own FAA Part 135 Operating Certificate, offering ICU-level care during air and ground transport across the Pacific Northwest, Intermountain West, and Hawai‛i. Headquartered in Aurora, Oregon, Life Flight Network is owned by a consortium of Legacy Health, Oregon Health and Science University, Providence Health and Services, and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. It was named the 2021 Program of the Year by the Association for Air Medical Services. For more information or to become a member visit www.lifeflight.org .

