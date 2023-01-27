Life Flight Network to add 24-hour critical care transport base to Washington's Grays Harbor County

New base to place local air medical services at Bowerman Airport in Hoquiam, Washington

AURORA, Ore., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Flight Network announced the addition of a new critical care transport base in Hoquiam, Washington. Slated to begin operations in mid spring, Life Flight Network's industry leading flight crew will be based at Bowerman Airport with both fixed and rotor wing aircraft. The new base, part of their continued effort to expand rural access to critical air medical resources, will provide lifesaving care to Washington's western peninsula and the surrounding communities.

Life Flight Network

As the region's premiere aeromedical provider, Life Flight Network will staff their new base with highly trained pilots, flight nurses, flight paramedics and mechanics. Within the aircraft's state-of-the-art medical interior, the flight crew operate a mobile intensive care unit, with the ability to perform a multitude of highly skilled medical functions during transport. Through speed and with compassion these expert clinicians save lives and improve patient outcomes by delivering the highest levels of care to the communities they serve.

"We are very happy to hear that Life Flight Network is bringing dedicated air medical resources to Grays Harbor County," said Hoquiam Fire Chief, Matt Miller. "Their presence will enable us to expedite transport of critical patients to definitive care, saving countless lives. We have worked side by side with their organization many times and their crews have proven to be trustworthy, capable, and reliable. We look forward to welcoming them to the area and continuing to work together to care for this community."

The company will place both a helicopter and an airplane at Bowerman field, accommodating short- and long-range transports and a variety of weather conditions. The new base, an example of Life Flight Network's investment in the communities they serve, will infuse nearly $2M in economic impact to the area, creating approximately 20 new jobs.

"We are humbled and excited to bring this lifesaving service to the communities of Grays Harbor County," said Dominic Pomponio, Chief Business Officer for Life Flight Network. "We exist for one reason: to save lives. By stationing a helicopter and fixed wing aircraft at Bowerman Airport, response times to patients experiencing a critical medical emergency will be reduced, improving survivability and patient outcomes."

ABOUT LIFE FLIGHT NETWORK

Life Flight Network exists to fulfill its mission of saving lives through industry leading care and transport. It is the largest not-for-profit air medical service in the United States and is accredited by national and international accrediting bodies for safety, operations, and clinical excellence. Life Flight Network maintains its own FAA Part 135 Operating Certificate, offering ICU-level care during air and ground transport across the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West. Headquartered in Aurora, Oregon, Life Flight Network has been operating for nearly 45 years and is owned by a consortium of Legacy Health, Oregon Health and Science University, Providence Health and Services, and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. It was named the 2021 Program of the Year by the Association for Air Medical Services. For more information about Life Flight Network or to become a member, visit www.lifeflight.org.

SOURCE Life Flight Network