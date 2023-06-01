Life Flight Network's newest 24-hour critical care transport base to be located on Good Shepherd Health Care System campus in Hermiston, Oregon

Strategic partnership to enhance patient care and access to critical medical services

AURORA, Ore., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Flight Network, the region's leading air medical transport service, and Good Shepherd Health Care System (GSHCS), a renowned healthcare organization committed to providing exceptional patient care, are thrilled to announce that Life Flight Network's new Hermiston base, which went into service today, will be located on the hospital's campus. Life Flight Network is temporarily operating out of the Hermiston Municipal Airport until construction of their new facilities at the hospital is completed.

Pedestrian view of future Life Flight Network facilities on the Good Shepherd Medical Center campus. Aerial view of future Life Flight Network facilities on the Good Shepherd Medical Center campus.

This collaboration between Life Flight Network and Good Shepherd Health Care System will significantly reduce response times and provide expedited access to advanced medical interventions, critical care specialists, and life-saving equipment. By leveraging the expertise and resources of both organizations, this partnership will result in improved patient outcomes, increased survival rates, and enhanced overall healthcare delivery within the communities they serve.

"We are proud to be partnering with Good Shepherd Health Care System," said Ben Clayton, Chief Executive Officer at Life Flight Network. "This alliance brings together two esteemed healthcare entities with a shared vision of improving access to critical care and ensuring the highest quality of healthcare services for patients. By combining our industry-leading air medical services with Good Shepherd Health Care System's exceptional medical expertise, we will reduce response times to patients in Hermiston and the surrounding communities, improving outcomes and ultimately, saving lives."

Good Shepherd Health Care System (GSHCS), recognized for its commitment to excellence and comprehensive healthcare services, is fully accredited by Det Norske Veritas (DNV) and boasts state-of-the-art equipment not typically found in 25-bed hospitals. Their hospital and outpatient clinics cater to diverse medical needs in Eastern Oregon, offering over 40 service lines to improve the health of its community. By joining forces with Life Flight Network, Good Shepherd Health Care System is taking a significant leap forward in enhancing its emergency response capabilities and expanding its reach to traditionally underserved areas. This partnership will enable seamless coordination and transfer of patients in need of air medical transport from the scene.

Life Flight Network has been at the forefront of delivering rapid, safe, and reliable critical care transportation for over 45 years. With bases strategically located throughout Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana, Life Flight Network has established itself as the go-to provider for time-sensitive emergency medical transportation, facilitating the quick and efficient transfer of patients from the scene of an emergency or from one hospital to another.

"Our community partners are vital in the care we provide to Eastern Oregon. Life Flight Network's transport base on our campus helps us ensure our patients are provided the best air transportation services possible during those critical moments when every minute matters," stated GSHCS Interim President & CEO Emmett Schuster. "This is part of delivering quality, life-saving care to our patients."

ABOUT LIFE FLIGHT NETWORK

Life Flight Network exists to fulfill its mission of saving lives through industry leading care and transport. It is the largest not-for-profit air medical service in the United States and is accredited by national and international accrediting bodies for safety, operations, and clinical excellence. Life Flight Network maintains its own FAA Part 135 Operating Certificate, offering ICU-level care during air and ground transport across the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West. Headquartered in Aurora, Oregon, Life Flight Network has been operating for over 45 years and is owned by a consortium of Legacy Health, Oregon Health and Science University, Providence Health and Services, and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. It was named the 2021 Program of the Year by the Association for Air Medical Services. For more information about Life Flight Network or to become a member, visit www.lifeflight.org.

ABOUT GOOD SHEPHERD HEALTH CARE SYSTEM

Good Shepherd Health Care System (GSHCS) is a progressive non-profit community health system located in Hermiston, Oregon, founded in 1954 by a group of well-minded community members wanting to make an impact on the community by providing health care services in the form of a fully-functioning acute care hospital. Accredited by Det Norske Veritas, GSHCS has grown to provide inpatient care (Medical/Surgical, Family Birth Center, Critical Care, Surgery Services), trauma level 3 emergency services, same-day surgery, IV Therapy, Oncology, Sleep Medicine and a wide range of outpatient imaging and lab services. Additional services include primary and specialty care offered by the Good Shepherd Medical Group including Urology, General Surgery, Orthopedics, Podiatry, a Primary Care Clinic, Internal Medicine, comprehensive Women's Center, Endocrinology, Pediatrics, a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Clinic with Chiropractics, Urgent Care (open 7 days a week), as well as Home Health, Physical/Speech/Respiratory Therapy, Cardiac Rehabilitation, Vange John Memorial Hospice, Good Shepherd Clinic Pharmacy (including curbside pickup and home delivery), Home Medical Equipment retail outlet, CareVan Transportation Services and the Good Shepherd Community Health Foundation which offers grants and medical scholarships in support of our community. For more information about GSHCS, visit www.gshealth.org.

SOURCE Life Flight Network