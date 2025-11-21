Life Flower Dispensary Celebrates 15 Years With Limited-Edition Holiday Scratch-Off Giveaway

Local cannabis brand reflects on its roots, honors its community, and launches limited-edition anniversary giveaways.

DENVER and GLENDALE, Colo., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Flower Dispensary, a cornerstone of Colorado's cannabis culture and a trusted source for organic, high-quality products, is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a holiday promotion designed to give back to the community that has supported it from the start.

A look inside Life Flower RiNo: Denver's trusted dispensary for premium cannabis, friendly service and the area's freshest selection. Celebrating 15 years in Glendale - grateful to serve this community with premium cannabis, a massive selection and signature service from our amazing budtenders.

"Life Flower has always been about more than cannabis - it's about community, connection and good energy," said Founder John Niforos, dedicated to that mission since the company's beginning. Cannabis is the "plant that brings people together, breaking down barriers and reminding us how much we share in common. That spirit of unity has guided us for fifteen years and continues to light the way forward."

This anniversary represents 15 years of showing up for the community, growing alongside it and sharing countless moments shaped by the plant that started it all.

Celebrating 15 Seasons With a Holiday Scratch-Off Giveaway

To show appreciation for its community's love and support through 15 seasons, Life Flower is announcing a limited-edition Holiday Scratch-Off Giveaway. Each scratch-off ticket has a chance to win:

Exclusive discounts

Free products and merchandise

Special surprise prizes celebrating Life Flower's roots

The scratch-off cards serve as a simple but meaningful way for Life Flower to say "thank you" — both to long-time regulars and to new customers discovering the brand's signature energy.

"This milestone isn't just about looking back—it's about celebrating the connections we've made," said Brad Leistikow, Co-Founder & Right-Hand Man. "Cannabis has this incredible ability to create common ground. Whether you're a longtime patient or someone discovering it for the first time, that shared experience is what Life Flower has always been about."

From Humble Roots to a Colorado Staple

Though the official story for Life Flower begins in 2009, the roots extend back much further than when the brand finally took shape. In the early 2000s, a young Niforos became locally known for seeking out and sharing the best cannabis he could find—long before dispensaries were even part of the conversation. That passion paved the way for the company's first licensed venture in 2010: Emerald Pathway MMJ, a small medical dispensary on Leetsdale Drive in Glendale, co-founded with longtime business partner Brad Leistikow. When regulatory changes forced that location to shut down in 2011, the team pivoted fast, determined to keep serving their community. They reopened in 2012 as Medicine Man Medical Market, a defining chapter in which relationships with longstanding patients were strengthened and creative collaborations like a custom logo from artist Nick Runge were brought to life.

In 2014, Life Flower officially blossomed into the name and spirit that customers recognize today: a dual-licensed medical and recreational brand representing a commitment to clean, organic cannabis and a welcoming, inclusive experience for anyone who steps through the door.

Two Locations, Two Remodels, One Vision

In 2020, Life Flower completely remodeled its original Glendale dispensary, turning it into the bright, welcoming space customers now recognize as their neighborhood go-to. Building on that momentum, the brand expanded in 2024 with the acquisition of Green RiNo Dispensary, introducing the Life Flower vibe—warm, artistic, and community-focused—to one of Denver's most creative districts. After an ambitious renovation completed in late 2024, the RiNo shop welcomed guests to its grand re-opening on April 19, 2025—just in time for the city's biggest cannabis weekend, 4/20.

About Life Flower Dispensary

Life Flower Dispensary is a Colorado-grown, community-rooted brand built on connection, creativity, and organic cannabis. What began as a small vision between lifelong friends has flourished into two vibrant locations that blend artistry, culture and a deep respect for the plant. For 15 years, Life Flower has focused on creating welcoming spaces where people can explore high-quality cannabis, discover new experiences, and feel part of something bigger. Today, the brand continues to grow while staying true to its original mission: honoring the plant, uplifting the community, and spreading good vibes across Colorado.

To learn more, visit lifeflowerdispensary.com.

