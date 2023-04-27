Life Guard Imaging Hosts Empowered By The Scan Event to Celebrate Life-Saving Technology

TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Guard Imaging, a leading provider of preventative medical imaging services, recently hosted an event called Empowered By The Scan, which brought together patients, doctors, and staff to celebrate the life-saving benefits of its innovative 3D imaging technology.

Bob Lillo - Empowered Event

Empowered By The Scan is an annual event that Life Guard Imaging hosts to showcase its state-of-the-art imaging technology, which provides doctors with a 3D look inside the body to detect hundreds of different cancers and heart diseases. The event features patient success stories and testimonials, as well as demonstrations of the imaging technology and educational presentations from medical professionals.

This year's event was held in Tampa Bay and drew a large crowd of patients, doctors, and other healthcare professionals. Attendees had the opportunity to meet one-on-one with patients who had their lives saved thanks to Life Guard Imaging's technology and to learn more about the benefits of proactive healthcare.

One attendee, Janna Lillo, shared how Life Guard's Heart Scan saved her husband's life.

"We were at the doctor's office for me and he felt lightheaded and almost passed out. And he goes, my heart feels a little 'off.' And I said, you know, we have this free heart scan, let's do it. And that's how we ended up saving his life."

Janna's husband's story is just one example of how Life Guard Imaging's technology is helping patients catch and address health issues early, before they become life-threatening. Many other attendees shared similar stories of early detection and successful treatment thanks to the company's imaging services.

Frankie Maldonado, the director of operations for Life Guard Imaging, spoke at the event about the importance of proactive healthcare and the role that Lifeguard Imaging plays in helping patients stay ahead of potential health issues. "It's being proactive, knowing what's going on inside your body so you can take the actions that many times turn into life-saving actions," Maldonado said.

Life Guard Imaging's technology is especially important for patients who have a family history of certain health issues, such as heart disease or cancer, or who may be at increased risk due to other factors. The company's imaging services are designed to help catch these issues early, before they cause serious health problems or become life-threatening.

Overall, the Empowered By The Scan event was a huge success for Life Guard Imaging and its patients. Attendees left with a better understanding of the importance of proactive healthcare and the benefits of Life Guard Imaging's innovative imaging technology.

To learn more about Life Guard Imaging and its services, visit the company's website at www.lifeguardimaging.com or call 813-582-5222. To view the event through Bloom, WFLA click here: https://youtu.be/MkXomSqJGSc

