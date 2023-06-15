Life Guard Imaging Named Official Tent Sponsor for The Mike Evans Charity Golf Outing

TAMPA, Fla., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Guard Imaging, a leading provider of advanced preventative screenings, is pleased to announce its partnership as an official tent sponsor for The Mike Evans Charity Golf Outing, a notable fundraising event to benefit The Mike Evans Family Foundation. The event occurred on June 9, 2023, at the River Hills Country Club, bringing together golf enthusiasts, philanthropists, and community leaders to support the Foundation's impactful initiatives.

Mike Evans Annual Golf Outing Jamel Dean Mike Evans

The Mike Evans Family Foundation, founded by Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and his wife Ashli, strives to support, empower, and motivate today's youth to overcome obstacles through education, sports, and character development. With a commitment to making a positive and lasting impact in their community, the Foundation has consistently championed causes that address societal challenges and create opportunities for underprivileged youth.

Life Guard Imaging's decision to become an official tent sponsor of The Mike Evans Charity Golf Outing highlights its dedication to philanthropy and social responsibility. As a company at the forefront of life-saving preventative screenings, Life Guard Imaging understands the importance of providing the highest quality care to individuals and communities. By partnering with The Mike Evans Family Foundation, Life Guard Imaging aims to contribute to the Foundation's mission of transforming lives and fostering a brighter future for young people.

"We are honored to be one of the official tent sponsors for The Mike Evans Charity Golf Outing and to support The Mike Evans Family Foundation," said Martin Gramatica, VP of Business Development at Life Guard Imaging. "Our commitment to improving lives extends beyond our innovative preventative screenings. We believe in investing in the well-being and development of future generations, and we are excited to join hands with The Mike Evans Family Foundation to make a meaningful impact in our community."

As an official tent sponsor, Life Guard Imaging allowed participants to sign up for a complimentary Coronary CT scan. LGI also donated a certificate for a full body scan and an autographed jersey signed by their VP of Business Development, Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion Martin Gramatica. It was auctioned off at the second annual Mike Evans Family Foundation Gala the following evening.

The Mike Evans Charity Golf Outing was a memorable day filled with friendly competition, networking opportunities, and a shared sense of purpose. Funds from the event supported The Mike Evans Family Foundation's programs, including scholarships, mentorship initiatives, and educational resources.

To learn more about Life Guard Imaging and its services, visit the company's website at www.lifeguardimaging.com or call 813-582-5222. To learn more about the Mike Evans Family Foundation, visit their website mikeevansfamilyfoundation.org.

About Life Guard Imaging

Life Guard Imaging is the Tampa Bay region's premier facility for preventative body scans and one of only five imaging facilities of its kind nationwide. Their high accuracy, low dosage CT scanners aid in the early detection of deadly cancers and heart disease. Since opening its doors in 2021, LGI has been a beacon of hope to the Tampa Bay community. LGI's motivation is to save as many lives as possible and prevent the tragedy of losing a loved one to these deadly diseases.

About the Mike Evans Family Foundation

The Mike Evans Family Foundation, founded by Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and his wife Ashli, aims to support families affected by domestic violence and children in need of educational resources.

Contact: Dayana McPherson

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 813-582-5222

SOURCE Life Guard Imaging