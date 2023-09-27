Life Guard Imaging Proudly Supports 26th Annual Tampa Barons Ball as Trail Boss Sponsor

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Guard Imaging, a pioneering force in the field of preventative imaging services, proudly saddled up as one of the esteemed Trail Boss Sponsors for the 26th annual Tampa Cattle Barons Ball, held on September 23rd, 2023, at The Shanna and Bryan Glazer JCC.

The Tampa Cattle Barons Ball is a cherished annual tradition, rallying community leaders, philanthropists, and cancer advocates together to champion the mission of the American Cancer Society. This year marked a special occasion as Life Guard Imaging joined the ranks of Trail Boss Sponsors for the very first time, showing unwavering support for the fight against cancer.

As part of their sponsorship, Life Guard Imaging generously contributed a one-of-a-kind Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey, autographed by their Vice President of Business Development and former Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Martin Gramatica. This prized possession became a focal point of the event's silent auction, capturing the hearts of Buccaneers fans and collectors alike.

Furthermore, Life Guard Imaging's commitment to cancer prevention and early detection was highlighted as they donated two full-body CT scans to the charitable auction. These state-of-the-art scans are instrumental in identifying potential health concerns early, emphasizing Life Guard Imaging's dedication to enhancing healthcare and aiding the battle against cancer.

The evening unfolded with grandeur and elegance, offering a delightful fusion of live entertainment, gourmet cuisine, and prized auction items. The event showcased the generous spirit of the Tampa Bay community, coming together to raise crucial funds to advance cancer research, patient care, and support services.

"We are truly honored to have been part of the 26th annual Tampa Cattle Barons Ball," stated Martin Gramatica, VP of Business Development at Life Guard Imaging. "Our commitment to enhancing healthcare aligns seamlessly with the vision of the American Cancer Society, and we are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder in this noble endeavor."

Life Guard Imaging's role as a Trail Boss Sponsor underscores its mission to make a meaningful impact on the community and support initiatives that aim to improve the lives of individuals touched by cancer.

For more information about Life Guard Imaging and its preventative imaging services, please visit www.lifeguardimaging.com.

About Life Guard Imaging

Life Guard Imaging is the Tampa Bay region's premier facility for preventative imaging scans and one of only a handful of its kind in the nation. Their high accuracy low dosage CT scanners aid in the early detection of deadly cancers and heart disease. Since opening its doors in 2021, LGI has been a beacon of hope to the Tampa Bay community. LGI's motivation is to save as many lives as possible and prevent the tragedy of losing a loved one to these deadly diseases.

About Cattle Barons Ball

The Cattle Barons Ball is an annual western-themed charity gala that brings together community leaders, business influencers, and philanthropists to raise funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society. With a rich history of support, the event combines elegance and entertainment while fostering a spirit of giving to advance cancer research and support programs.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a nationwide, community-based, voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a significant health problem. Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., ACS works tirelessly to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.

