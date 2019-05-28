Life Guide Partners Introduce New Life Expectancy Calculator: How Long Will Your Retirement Funds Last?

ATLANTA, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the 30 years he's worked with people who are trying to squeeze all of the juice out of their retirement savings, Scott Page says he's been surprised that most of them leave a key element out of the equation. His solution was to create a life expectancy calculator that makes it easy and fun to get an estimate of just how long you are going to need your retirement funds to last.

"You would not budget for a trip without knowing how long it would be or how you'd get there," says Page, who is now the CEO of LifeGuide Partners, an educational resource for seniors and others searching for additional ways to fund retirement. "But that's what a lot of folks are doing when they save for retirement. I wanted to help them gain a better perspective on their longevity, but do it in an approachable way that's informative, maybe a bit humorous and even reflective."

Having long worked in and around life insurance, Page's approach to the longevity calculator includes lifestyle factors someone completing the calculation can manipulate, getting an idea for how changes they make now may affect how long and how well they live. He worked with a biostatistician, a certified alternative investment analyst and fintech pros to develop the calculator.

"Economic and political uncertainty are concerns we're hearing from a lot of our clients," Page says. "They are re-evaluating time of retirement, asset allocation and other factors. This gives them another tool; one more way to nail down as many pieces of this puzzle they can.

There is no cost to use the life expectancy calculator and no obligation. In fact, Page notes that he encourages users to use it more than once, so they get a range of possibilities.

Page is no stranger to the nexus of analytics and finance. As a pioneer of the life settlement industry, he remains one of the most respected people in the life insurance secondary market that began working with terminal and serious illnesses in the 1980's. Today, caregivers and cancer support sites, like AltCare.net, recommend the sale of an insurance policy during a serious illness to pay the rising cost of care. Among other things, LifeGuide provides an appraisal service for existing life insurance policies. That review produces a realistic valuation utilizing proprietary analytic tools coupled with expertise and specific recommendations based on individual objectives.

About LifeGuide Partners

Scott Page, author of It's Never Too Late: Getting Older, Wiser, and Worry Free in Our Golden Years, is an expert on retirement and financial issues facing seniors, Boomers and the Silent Generation. He has appeared on 20/20, NBC Nightly News and Fox, and been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Newsweek. He wrote regularly for Huffington Post on money matters and recently began a similar gig for Forbes. Page may be most familiar as the guy who recruited Betty White to serve as a spokeswoman for the life insurance settlement industry. He now focuses exclusively on helping seniors take advantage of new financial opportunities that have become available in recent years. For more information or an appraisal of a life insurance policy, visit: www.LifeGuidePartners.com.

