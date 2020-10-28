Life Happens' 2020 Life Lessons Scholarship Program Supports the Education of 48 Students, By Awarding Over $350,000 in Scholarships

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Happens, a nonprofit dedicated to educating consumers about the importance of life insurance and other related products for sound financial planning, announces the recipients of the 2020 Life Lessons Scholarship Program. This year, the nonprofit has awarded a record $351,000 in scholarships to a total of 48 incoming and current college students in the U.S. who lost a parent or guardian who had little or no life insurance.

The 2020 scholarship recipient awarded a $20,000 scholarship is Zoe Mulzet, a 20-year-old from Whitehall, PA. Zoe lost her father during her freshman year of high school. While Zoe's dad did have a life insurance policy intended to support his children, she could not access it after his passing. Zoe's life, both emotionally and financially, changed entirely. She moved in with her sister, who became her caregiver, and doubted whether she could afford to go to college. Zoe is now preparing to attend Northampton Area Community College and will have the scholarship to ease her financial worries and ensure she continues her education.

For Zoe and these 47 other students supported through the scholarship program, Life Happens' recognizes the hardships many of these students face when a family member passes without a financial safety net like life insurance in place. An unfortunate reality for many families in 2020, Life Happens expanded its Life Lessons Scholarship Program to include a COVID-19 Relief Scholarship to provide $10,000 scholarships to 10 deserving students who lost a parent or guardian due to COVID-19.

"Many don't realize the importance and value of life insurance until they experience the loss of a loved one," said Faisa Stafford, President and CEO of Life Happens. "Life insurance can be our children's future and the difference between whether or not students like Zoe they can earn a college degree. At Life Happens we are honored to support students and help lift some of the financial burden associated with losing a parent so that it doesn't have to get in the way of their future."

The full list of 2020 Life Lesson Scholarship Recipients includes:

Life Happens $20,000 Scholarship Recipient (1): Zoe Mulzet ( Northampton Community College)

(1): ( College) Pacific Life $15,000 Scholarship Recipients (5): Anthony Alcain ( California State University; Fullerton ); Kylie Chadwick ( American University ); Creighton Clewis ( Metropolitan Community College ); Hannah Smith ( Christopher Newport University ); Kristy Zapien ( University of California, Davis )

(5): ( ); ( ); ( ); ( ); ( ) Life Happens $10,000 Scholarship Recipient (1): Mya Mercer ( Kennesaw State University )

(1): ( ) AIG Direct $10,000 Scholarship Recipients (3): Calli Dye (The University of North Alabama ); Rebecca Mathis ( Stephen F. Austin State University ); Maranda Miller ( Texas A&M University )

(3): (The ); ( ); ( ) Partners Financial Charitable Foundation $10,000 Scholarship Recipient (2): Devin Guardino ( University of Oregon ); Ariel Jefferson ( Florida State University )

(2): ( ); ( ) American Family $10,000 Scholarship Recipient (1): Briana Morgan ( Philander Smith College )

(1): ( ) Legal & General America $10,000 Scholarship Recipient (1): Nyraysia Robinson ( Stockton University)

(1): Nyraysia Robinson ( University) Life Happens Board Member: Mike Weintraub & Next Step Retire $10,000 Scholarship Recipient (1): Bryant Liang ( University of California, Los Angeles )

(1): ( ) MDRT Foundation $7,500 Scholarship Recipient (2): Mackenzie Allen ( St. Edward's University ); Jordan Santo ( University of Michigan )

(2): ( ); ( ) Zander Insurance $5,000 Scholarship Recipients (11): Tamauri Beasley-Foster ( Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science ); Daniel Carter ( Auburn University ); Taylor Collins ( Maryville College ); Erica Gahm ( Columbia College Hollywood ); Claire Houghton ( University of Delaware ); Samuel Muturi (Bridgewater State University); Taylor Rebelez ( Grand Canyon University ); Erin Schuttler ( Appalachian State University ); Jade Smith ( University of Connecticut ); Madalyn Touma ( New York University ); Katelyn Yardley ( Utah State University )

(11): Tamauri Beasley-Foster ( ); ( ); ( ); ( ); ( ); (Bridgewater State University); ( ); ( ); ( ); Madalyn Touma ( ); ( ) Country Financial $5,000 Scholarship Recipients (10): Casey Aicher ( Carthage College ); Eric Guillot ( Washington State University ); Karen Gutierrez-Orozco ( Oregon State University ); Reggie Harris ( Northwest Missouri State University ); Anna Henson ( Northeastern Illinois University ); Olivia Isufi ( University of Dayton ); Emily Jordan ( Arizona State University ); Carolyne Kelley (The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga ); Abigail Schnautz ( Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville ); Stephany Soto ( University of Georgia )

(10): ( ); ( ); ( ); ( ); ( ); ( ); ( ); (The ); ( ); ( ) Swiss Re $5,000 Scholarship Recipients (3): Fru'Nwi Che ( Amherst College ); Naysia Gibbs ( Ball State University ); Amiyah Murphy-Allison ( University of Central Florida )

(3): Fru'Nwi Che ( ); Naysia Gibbs ( ); ( ) LIDMA $5,000 Scholarship Recipients (2): Michaela Barnett ( Arizona State University ); Patricea Kendrick ( Georgia State University )

(2): ( ); ( ) Accuquote $5,000 Scholarship Recipients (1): Janssen Mitchell Jr. ( Columbia College Chicago )

(1): ( ) Ameritas $5,000 Scholarship Recipients (1): Estevan Hernandez ( Western Governors University )

(1): ( ) Forum400 $5,000 Scholarship Recipients (1): Danielle Ballinger ( Florida Gulf Coast University )

(1): ( ) Life Happens Board Member: Barb Pietrangelo $5,000 Scholarship Recipients (1): Maria Johnson ( University of Michigan )

(1): ( ) Anonymous $1,000 Scholarship Recipients (1): Kendra Dennis ( University of La Verne )

Applications for the 2021 Life Lessons Scholarship Program will open alongside the COVID-19 Relief Scholarship in February 2021. To apply, students submit either a 500-word essay or a three-minute video discussing how the death of their parent or guardian affected their life financially and emotionally. For more information about Life Happens' Life Lessons Scholarship Program, visit www.lifehappens.org/lifelessons.

