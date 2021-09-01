Life Insurance Awareness Month is Here: Kelly Rowland & Life Happens Urge Americans to Talk About Life Insurance

Kelly and her husband had always talked about life insurance, but it was an emotional conversation with a friend that prompted her to take action. As a mom of two, Kelly does anything to make her family's lives better and more secure—life insurance is a crucial part of that. To support Life Happens' annual LIAM campaign, Kelly will be helping to change the conversation about life insurance, so more people get the coverage and financial security they need.

"For me, having life insurance truly eases my heart and mind. It means that no matter what, my family can keep looking toward the future. It's that feeling that with life insurance, I've got you," said Kelly Rowland. "Life insurance is great, but the greatest thing we can give people is the information on what exactly it is and what it does for a family. That's why my partnership with Life Happens is so important; it allows me to help spread an important message about financial security, as well as the facts about life insurance so families can get the coverage they need."

For a lot of people, having life insurance comes down to information, they often don't fully understand all that life insurance can do. Despite this, intent to purchase life insurance is at an all-time high. According to the 2021 Insurance Barometer, 31% of consumers said they are more likely to buy life insurance because of the wake-up call COVID has given them, and 59% of people without life insurance say they need coverage. At the same time, research from Life Happens shows increased conversation around life insurance with 55% of Americans saying that the past year was the first time they spoke with a loved one about life insurance. Throughout LIAM, Life Happens and Kelly will be empowering all Americans with the information and resources they need to talk about life insurance and get the coverage need.

"Life insurance allows you to say to your loved ones, 'I've got you,' and really mean it. As a role model to many, Kelly's powerful message emphasizes the security and freedom life insurance can provide so families can keep looking toward the future," said Faisa Stafford, President and CEO of Life Happens. "For our 18th annual LIAM campaign, our aim is to educate Americans on the importance of including life insurance in their financial plans and inspire them to take action and protect their loved ones."

Through the partnership with Life Happens, Kelly is featured in a series of resources and a PSA reinforcing this year's LIAM theme, sharing more about her experience with life insurance and the impact it has had on her family. These videos, social-media graphics and flyers are available for Life Happens Pro members to use in igniting the conversation around life insurance.

To see more information about Life Insurance Awareness Month and Kelly's personal experience with life insurance, visit www.lifehappens.org/kelly.

