Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association Announces 2019 Fall Meeting & Business Showcase

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association (LIDMA) has announced that its 16th Annual Fall Meeting & Business Showcase will take place October 13 through October 15 at the Disney Grand Californian & Spa in Anaheim. LIDMA is the life insurance industry's most focused gathering of high performance direct response marketers, agency entrepreneurs, producers, underwriters, service providers and innovators who are driving positive changes in the distribution of life insurance in order to reach and benefit middle market consumers.

"The theme and content of this Fall's meeting, 'Insurance Reimagined,' will explore, in the clearest terms possible, the innovative elements of change and challenge that are driving the insurance distribution revolution that is upon us," remarked LIDMA president Jan Pinney. "With capital investments of multi-millions raised by individual direct marketing companies, an unprecedented multi-billion dollar acquisition and key insights from Google, LIDMA 2019 has it all."

Pinney continued, "The life insurance industry is being reengineered right in front of us. Breakthroughs in underwriting, distribution and policyholder service are attracting capital and entrepreneurs at a quickening pace. While the pace of innovation is increasing in the life insurance space, the real winners are those firms that have simultaneously found ways to enhance customer engagement and to educate those consumers, especially middle market consumers who cannot afford an advisor. LIDMA members have been leading and defining the way forward for over a decade."

The two-day LIDMA Meeting is jam-packed with expert panels, relevant exhibitors, open time for collaboration and networking, including:

Jennifer Fitzgerald , CEO and Co-Founder of Policygenius will give us her perspective on " Life Insurance Distribution – The Next Frontier "

, CEO and Co-Founder of Policygenius will give us her perspective on " " Evan Miller , Principal, New Business Strategy, Google Ads, will address " Where Life Insurance Fits in The Digital Age of Assistance " with a Q&A session to follow

, Principal, New Business Strategy, Google Ads, will address " " with a Q&A session to follow Newman H. Rochester, Jr., Vice President of Strategic Relationship Management, Prudential Insurance will discuss the company's just-announced acquisition into the direct-to-consumer space

Premier Hosted Sessions with life insurers and technology leaders

A session on " Adapting a Growth Mindset in the Age of Digital Disruption " hosted by Patrick Bowen , Senior Vice President of Legal & General America

" hosted by , Senior Vice President of Legal & General America 2019 Vision Award winner to be announced

A panel on the " Reimagined Workplace " led by Mark Holweger , President of Legal & General America, will address what it takes to get and keep top talent in this marketplace

" led by , President of Legal & General America, will address what it takes to get and keep top talent in this marketplace A session on " The Changing Landscape of Life Insurance Distribution " will be chaired by Shannon Havener , Research Analyst, Life Insurance Market Research Association

" will be chaired by , Research Analyst, Life Insurance Market Research Association Premier Hosted Sessions will feature Paperless Solutions Group, ExamOne, Pacific Life, Legal & General America, AIG, Transunion, John Hancock , Lincoln Financial.

, Lincoln Financial. Innovation Expert and former Disney Senior Executive Vicky Warren will address " Insurance Imagineering "

will address " " A "Hot Topics" panel will address call blocking and other topics too hot to mention

Interactive breakout sessions of smaller groups will address "Is Calling Customers Dead?- Contact Strategies," "Requirements – Re-engineered," and "Dude, Where's My Life Insurance Policy? - Underwriting"

Attendance at the LIDMA Fall Meeting & Showcase is available only to LIDMA members.

Pinney added, "This year, we're making it attractive for life insurers, banks and financial institutions who are eyeing this space by offering discounted annual membership fees for first-time producers at the low cost of $495, which includes a 50% discount." Information on the various membership categories and pricing is available at www.lidma.org.

More and more life insurance buyers are becoming self-directed and using direct response channels as their preferred method of purchasing life insurance. Recent trends in the direct-to-consumer sector have seen accelerated interest from big box stores, electronic retailers, search engine companies, banks, credit unions and other companies that command vast audiences. LIDMA is the primary organization dedicated to supporting business and professionals who are active in this new and rapidly expanding channel.

For more information on LIDMA membership, visit www.lidma.org.

While our conference is being held at the Disney Grand Californian, our room block there is sold out, but we have arranged a block of rooms at the nearby Anaheim Marriott.

For room reservations, contact the Anaheim Marriott at (714) 750-8000 and ask for the LIDMA Fall Meeting rate of $199 per night. Rooms will be available at this rate until the LIDMA block is full. The Anaheim Marriott is located at 700 West Convention Way, Anaheim, CA 92802.

Attendees should plan to arrive on Sunday, October 13th. Newcomers are invited to a reception at 4:15 PM followed by a general reception with exhibitors at 5 PM.

About LIDMA

LIDMA is the primary association dedicated to supporting businesses and professionals active in direct sales of life insurance products to consumers – the fastest growing sales segment in the life insurance industry. The LIDMA "Seal of Approval," developed by affiliated carriers, vendors, attorneys, and producers demonstrating compliance with articulated process requirements around e-Delivery, e-Signature and Voice Signature, has become a standard-bearer for a consistent approach to process improvement and positioned LIDMA as the leading life insurance organization in e-Process initiatives. The not-for-profit organization is committed to helping members protect more families while boosting their revenues and reducing costs. For more information, visit www.lidma.org .

