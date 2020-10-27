Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association (LIDMA) Announces IXN as Winner of its 2020 Innovation Award & Key Partner Sessions Showcasing cutting edge products and services that power today's leading life insurance distributors

Key Partner Sessions Showcasing cutting edge products & services that power today's leading life insurance distributors Tweet this

"The IXN team is humbled with being awarded the Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association's (LIDMA) 2020 Innovation Award for our LifeDX solution. At IXN, we strive to create an open, modern, digital ecosystem for the life insurance industry and this award truly confirms that our large vision of creating an open API framework for data dissemination for the insurance ecosystem is aligned with the industry." Kevin Pohmer, Chief Executive Officer at IXN.

The Innovation Award program was inspired by LIDMA's eProcess improvement initiatives which are continually updated by LIDMA-affiliated insurers, service vendors, attorneys, and marketers. LIDMA's eProcess reduces costs for insurers and providers and improves the buying and fulfilment experience for customers.

Our special thanks and congratulations to this year's Innovation entries:

IXN - LifeDx – API

ExamOne - LabPiQture™- data solution

Human API - Digital Transformation Platform EHR data

Legal & General - Digital Application Platform

Lincoln Financial - Online Interview

Upcoming Partner Sessions to Showcase Latest in Products and Services

"This year, members and non-members alike are invited to watch and participate at no cost on Oct. 28, Nov. 4, Nov. 1, Dec. 2 and Dec. 9 as leading life insurers and service firms showcase their very latest life insurance products and services," said LIDMA President, Robert Bland, CEO of LifeQuotes.com. "Each day will feature three to four, 20-minute presentations that you will not want to miss. I urge our members and their staffs to attend and participate in these unique partner sessions, which will enhance your understanding of today's life insurance marketplace and keep you abreast of fast-changing technologies."

Registration is now open at https://www.lidma.org/. Check out our Events!

All webinars will begin at 1 pm Eastern Time.

The October 28 sessions will feature presentations by AIG, ExamOne, iPipeline and Lincoln Financial.

The November 4 session will feature presentations by Paperless Solutions Group, APPS Paramedical, Pacific Life and John Hancock

The November 11 session will feature presentations by Legal & General America, Transunion, eNoah iSolutions and Prudential.

The December 2 session will feature presentations by Tellus Direct Markets, Protective Life and EP Solutions.

The December 9 session will feature presentations by Sagicor, Jornaya and IXN.

Mark your Calendar: LIDMA'S 2021Annual Fall Meeting and Business Showcase set for October 17-19, Brown Palace Hotel, Denver, Colorado

"LIDMA has a relentless focus on delivering relevant content to its members and corporate sponsors," said Bland. "2020 is shaping up as a year like no other. From instant decision underwriting via digitization to COVID-19 considerations not known just a year ago (and still largely unknown today), LIDMA is the place to be if you want to efficiently acquire knowledge and stay informed. Consumers want to shop online, but then they expect friendly advice when they have questions. Building trust and personalization still count, so join us online at our webinars and then join us in person next October in Denver."

Special 2020 rates to join LIDMA.

Not yet a member of LIDMA? Individual producer firms can now join LIDMA for one year and pay half-off, only $495 and provide access to all 2020 LIDMA Mastermind Sessions. Corporate sponsorship opportunities are also available (membership is required). For more information, visit www.lidma.org or contact [email protected].

About LIDMA

LIDMA is a non-profit association dedicated to supporting businesses and professionals active in direct sales of life insurance products to consumers – the fastest growing sales segment in the life insurance industry. The LIDMA "Seal of Approval," developed by affiliated carriers, vendors, attorneys, and producers demonstrating compliance with articulated process requirements around e-Delivery, e-Signature and Voice Signature, has become a standard-bearer for a consistent approach to process improvement and positioned LIDMA as the leading life insurance organization in e-Process initiatives. The not-for-profit organization is committed to helping members protect more families while boosting their revenues and reducing costs. For more information, visit www.lidma.org.

