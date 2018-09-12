Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association (LIDMA) Announces Tom Grant as Vision Award Winner, Lincoln Financial Group as Innovation Award Winner and Pacific Life as Recipient of Two Seals of Approval

LIDMA president, R. Jan Pinney, CLU, ChFC, CPCU, chief executive officer of Pinney Insurance, remarked, "LIDMA's purpose is to find new ways to better serve life insurance shoppers by enhancing the buying experience in terms of making processes easier and faster so that more families can become properly insured at the best possible price. New innovations hold the key to achieving these advancements."

SelectQuote's Tom Grant Wins 2018 LIDMA Vision Award

Tom Grant, vice chairman of industry leader SelectQuote, was chosen as the 2018 LIDMA Vision Award winner. During his acceptance remarks, Tom recognized SelectQuote's founder Charan Singh as the initial driving force behind SelectQuote's launch and successful direct response marketing methods. Founded in 1985, SelectQuote today employs 1,600 people and is the #1 term life sales agency serving over one million customers.

Lincoln Financial Wins 2018 LIDMA Innovation Award

LIDMA's Innovation Award recognizes technological and procedural enhancements that are having positive outcomes within the life insurance direct marketing channel.

Pinney, stated "The "Innovation Award" program was inspired by LIDMA's eProcess improvement initiatives which have been developed and are continually updated by LIDMA-affiliated insurers, service vendors, attorneys, and marketers. eProcess can improve the buying and fulfilment experience for life insurance shoppers."

"A panel of judges comprised of Founding members of LIDMA and InsureTech independently submitted votes on finalists for the award and we're thrilled to announce Lincoln Financial Group's life insurance Tele App and Scheduling Tool was the winner," stated Pinney.

Finalists for the 2018 Innovation Award included APPS/Portamedic, EMSI and Applicint; ExamOne; Jornaya, Lincoln Financial Group; Motorists Insurance Group; and Paperless Solutions Group.

Pacific Mutual Receives Two LIDMA Seal of Approvals for eDelivery and eSignature Technologies

Pacific Life Insurance Company has met the qualifications for two Seal of Approvals, which do not come easy. Each technology submitted must satisfactorily meet or exceed some 35 attributes in order to receive a LIDMA Seal of Approval.

LIDMA vice president, Nicole Buckenmeyer, Executive Vice President of Zander Insurance remarked, "The LIDMA Seal of Approval process is rigorous and each technology must satisfy a host of legal and compliance requirements for us to consider and verify. At that, the technology must be people-friendly, useful and very easy to use that the average life insurance buyer sees the benefit. I'm pleased to report that the eDelivery and eSignature technologies of Pacific Life are worthy of our endorsement."

The 2018 LIDMA category Seal of Approval Seal of Approval holders are:

eSignature – iPipeline, Pacific Life, Paperless Solutions Group

ePolicy Delivery – iPipeline, Legal & General America

Voice Signature – Paperless Solutions Group

Straight Through Processing – Paperless Solutions Group

Pert 2 Data Collection Call Center -APPS/Portamedic, EMSI Insurance, ExamOne

Part 2 Data Collection Mobile, APPS/Portamedic, EMSI Insurance, ExamOne

About LIDMA

LIDMA is the primary association dedicated to supporting businesses and professionals active in direct sales of life insurance products to consumers – the fastest growing sales segment in the life insurance industry. The LIDMA "Seal of Approval," developed by affiliated carriers, vendors, attorneys, and producers demonstrating compliance with articulated process requirements around e-Delivery, e-Signature and Voice Signature, has become a standard-bearer for a consistent approach to process improvement and positioned LIDMA as the leading life insurance organization in e-Process initiatives The not-for-profit organization is committed to helping members protect more families while boosting their revenues and reducing costs. For more information, visit www.lidma.org.

