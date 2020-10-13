Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association (LIDMA) Announces Virtual Mastermind Series of Webinars as Member-Only Events to Occur for 90 Minutes Each Day, October 19-21

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association (LIDMA) has Announced its Members-Only schedule of Virtual Mastermind Webinars to Occur for 90 minutes starting at 1 p.m. each day, October 19-21. Member Companies can invite unlimited staff to watch and participate.

"LIDMA has thoughtfully setup three, 90-minute content-rich webinars to serve our members in order to foster our mission of protecting more families and increasing member profit margins," said LIDMA President, Robert Bland, CEO of LifeQuotes.com. "New research has shown that COVID-19 issues and health concerns have overtaken parenthood as the key buying triggers for life insurance in 2020. LIDMA is dedicated to keeping its members abreast of the latest marketing, technology and fulfillment techniques. I urge our members and their staffs to attend and participate in our October webinars."

October 19 kickoff event (1 p.m. ET) to feature panel of sales Superstars from leading direct marketers.

Moderator Byron Udell, president of AccuQuote, will lead a spirited panel consisting of Joel Clark from SelectQuote, Paul Funk from LifeQuotes, Christine Orris from Pinney Insurance and Warren Robbins of Policygenius. Each has promised to reveal their secrets of success, the definition and importance of best practices, the importance of building trust, the impact of COVID-19 and the personal traits they developed over time that helped them to achieve superstar results. Questions from the audience will enhance the session.

October 20: Remote Working Webinar (1 p.m. ET). We tackle the issue of Remote Working – Long Term Tread, Problem or Solution?

Is working from home a solution to improving employee engagement and happiness or does it only add to life's complications? Does employee productivity go up or down from home? Join our experts as we explore the challenges arisen and strategies to effectively manage and motivate staff in a remote environment. Moderator Brian Barnes, Senior Account Executive, ExamOne, will field questions from the following panelists: Laurel Farrer, CEO/Founder, Distribute Consulting, Jason Lauritsen, Employee Engagement Consultant, JasonLaurietson.com and Jane Strohm, Quest Diagnostics, HR Director.

October 20: Announcement of LIDMA's 2020 Innovation Award Winner!

At the opening of the Remote Working session, LIDMA will play five videos and present this year's five contestants for the 2020 Innovation Award. Voting will take place on the LIDMA Conference App and be a total Peoples' Choice this year, with the winner announced at the October 21st session.

The Innovation Award program was inspired by LIDMA's eProcess improvement initiatives which are continually updated by LIDMA-affiliated insurers, service vendors, attorneys, and marketers. LIDMA's eProcess reduces costs for insurers and providers and improves the buying and fulfilment experience for customers.

Our special thanks and congratulations to this year's Innovation entries:

ExamOne - LabPiQture™- data solution

Human API - Digital Transformation Platform EHR data

IXN - LifeDx – API

Legal & General - Digital Application Platform

Lincoln Financial - Online Interview

October 21: State of the Industry and State of the Channel (1 p.m. ET).

Insurance company leaders and direct marketing pioneers will discuss and share their insights into the future of the life insurance industry. Topics will include: Consumer outlook toward COVID-19, branding, online sales, capital requirements, delivering personal service in a self-serve model, consumer dissatisfaction pain points, building and maintaining trust. Our Panel of Notables will include the following participants.

Shervin Eftekhari, President, Zander Insurance

Denis Clifford, Senior Vice President & Chief Distribution Officer, Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance of MA

Jennifer Fitzgerald, CEO/Co-Founder, PolicyGenius

Paul Gregory, Executive Vice President - Life Division, SelectQuote

Heather Milligan, SVP, Underwriting & New Business, Lincoln Financial Group

Tim Shaheen, Senior Vice President - Life Division, Pacific Life

Special 2020 rates to join LIDMA.

Not yet a member of LIDMA? Individual producers can now join LIDMA for one year and pay half-off, only $495. Corporate sponsorships are available this year for only $2,450. For more information, visit www.lidma.org.

Sponsorship Partners make it happen. Seven Wednesdays you won't want to miss.

LIDMA wishes to thank the following list of Sponsors, whose active participation fuels LIDMA and its initiatives: AIG, APPS, eNoah iSolutions, EP Insurance Services, ExamOne, iPipeline, IXN Tech, John Hancock, Jornaya, Legal & General America, Lincoln Financial Group, Mutual of Omaha, Pacific Life, Paperless Solutions Group, Inc., Protective Life, Prudential, Sagicor, Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance of Massachusetts, Tellus Direct Marketing Group and Transunion.

Upon completion of the Member-only sessions for October 19-21, LIDMA is proud to announce seven interactive Sponsor Showcases will take place on seven Wednesdays beginning October 28 and ending December 9. These webinars will be open to LIDMA members and non-members on a no-cost basis. During these sessions, LIDMA will showcase cutting edge products and services that power today's leading life insurance distributors. More information will be posted at www.lidma.org.

About LIDMA

LIDMA is a non-profit association dedicated to supporting businesses and professionals active in direct sales of life insurance products to consumers – the fastest growing sales segment in the life insurance industry. The LIDMA "Seal of Approval," developed by affiliated carriers, vendors, attorneys, and producers demonstrating compliance with articulated process requirements around e-Delivery, e-Signature and Voice Signature, has become a standard-bearer for a consistent approach to process improvement and positioned LIDMA as the leading life insurance organization in e-Process initiatives. The not-for-profit organization is committed to helping members protect more families while boosting their revenues and reducing costs. For more information, visit www.lidma.org.

