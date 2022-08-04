Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association (LIDMA) is Now Accepting 2022 Innovation Award Nomination Applications

Nomination Deadline is August 19, 2022. Applications now available at www.lidma.org

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association (LIDMA) is now accepting nominations for their prestigious "Innovation Award" of life insurance industry companies, individuals, or vendors, who are blazing a trail of technology and process innovations that are creating positive outcomes within the life insurance direct marketing channel, all with the goal of protecting more families. The deadline for nominations is August 19.

Once nominations are received, the selected finalists will then be required to submit a brief two-minute video on their industry innovation no later than September 30. The Innovation Award winner will be announced through a "People's Choice" voting selection by member attendees of LIDMA's Fall Meeting & Business Showcase scheduled for October 16-19, 2022, at the Westdrift Manhattan Beach in Manhattan Beach, California.

"Exciting InsurTech innovations, focused on making the process of buying life insurance easier and more accessible, are the catalysts driving the historic change we are now seeing in Life insurance distribution," said LIDMA President, Nicole Buckenmeyer. "Our LIDMA members are at the forefront of making the life insurance purchase process faster and simpler, and our 2022 Innovation Award promises to promote the best-of-the-best and declare a winner at our Fall conference."

The "Innovation Award" was originally inspired by LIDMA's eProcess improvement initiatives which continually evolve to meet the demand of our consumers in partnership with our LIDMA-affiliated insurers, service vendors, attorneys, and marketers. LIDMA's eProcess reduces costs for carriers and providers and improves the buying and fulfilment experience for customers.

Last year's winner, Human API's Health Intelligence Platform, was chosen by the LIDMA community from an outstanding group of finalists including Insurance Technologies, Insureio Technologies, Inc., Techficient Holdings and InsurAware.

LIDMA Innovation Award Criteria and Process

Successful applicants or nominees must show a measurable effect on how they're expanding the market, reducing cycle times, digitizing previously awkward and manual processes, while strengthening the consumer relationship with our industry and its noble purpose of financial protection.

To determine Innovation Award finalists, LIDMA will conduct a thorough review to ensure each applicant's technological or procedural improvement initiative is active in-market or in an advanced stage of development. Finalists will be notified after application submission with a further requirement that they submit a brief video on their industry innovation no later than September 30. Finalists will be showcased during the LIDMA Fall Meeting & Business Showcase slated for October 16-19, 2022. A presentation of finalists and "People's Choice" voting will be conducted on the LIDMA mobile app during the conference. The ultimate winner of the Innovation Award will be announced on-site at the conclusion of the LIDMA Fall Meeting & Business Showcase.

Applications for the LIDMA Innovation Award are available now at www.lidma.org and will be accepted through August 19, 2022.

About LIDMA

LIDMA is the premiere association dedicated to supporting businesses and professionals active in direct sales of life insurance products to consumers – the fastest growing sales segment in the life insurance industry. The not-for-profit organization is committed to helping members protect more families while boosting their revenues and reducing costs. For more information, or if you would like to become a member, please visit www.lidma.org.

