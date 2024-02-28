28 Feb, 2024, 20:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Life Insurance Global Industry Guide 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Life Insurance industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value , and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- The market is segmented into Life Insurance and Pension/Annuity.
- The value of the market is measured in terms of gross premium incomes generated by mortality protection and retirement savings plans. Mortality protection plans provide coverage in the event of death, while retirement savings plans help individuals save for their future.
- All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e., without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2022 annual average exchange rates.
- The global life insurance market had total gross written premiums of $2,765.5 billion in 2022, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2% between 2017 and 2022.
- The life insurance segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2022, with total gross written premiums of $1,873.8 billion, equivalent to 67.8% of the market's overall value.
- In 2022, Asia-Pacific accounting for a share of 37.6%, dominated the global life insurance market, followed by Europe and North America holding a share of 31.2% and 27.4%, respectively.
Key Questions Answered
- What was the size of the global life insurance market by value in 2022?
- What will be the size of the global life insurance market in 2027?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global life insurance market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the global life insurance market?
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global life insurance market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global life insurance market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key life insurance market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global life insurance market with five year forecasts
