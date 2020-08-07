Life Insurance in the Age of Corona: It's As Close As Your Cell Phone

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeLine Insurance announces the national launch of 4NoExam, an easy way for life insurance applicants to receive up to $1 million coverage from an A+ carrier within minutes. On the new 4NoExam.com site, applicants instantly find out if they qualify for affordable term life insurance from $50,000 to $1,000,000 without the usual obligatory medical examination. Anyone with a cell phone or computer can apply to protect their loved ones' futures and coverage from an A+ carrier can start on the spot.

After decades of work with clients across the country, leading insurance providers Doug McClure and Jay Clifford of Tucson saw an urgent need for a whole new approach to life insurance. "With the very real dangers of the pandemic bringing an unprecedented need for life insurance, we needed to find an easy answer for people fast," says McClure. "Medical exams, meetings, and long waits just won't work in today's crazy world." So they developed 4NoExam with insurance innovator Michael A. Baratta of Atlanta.

The three agreed this is not the time for health care personnel to conduct traditional medical exams. "There is no reason to endanger the lives of health care professionals by sending them into people's homes or offices," adds Baratta. "These are our front-line heroes who already risk their lives and work overtime during the Covid-19 crisis."

The 4NoExam portal provides affordable 10- and 20-year term life insurance for individuals between the ages of 21 and 54. "Healthy insureds could pay an average of $20 a month for a ten-year term $500,000 policy," reports McClure. "Policies can be underwritten up to $1 million."

In minutes, applicants in 49 of our 50 states can receive coverage from an A+ life term insurer. "We know that life insurance applicants are greatly concerned with the reliability of the underwriter," says Baratta. "In these unpredictable times, everyone deserves the peace of mind that comes with knowing that their families will have financial security should the worst happen."

For information, please contact:

Cindy Graff Cohen, Communications Director

LifeLine Insurance and 4NoExam.com

915-203-3538

[email protected]

SOURCE 4NoExam