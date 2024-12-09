Life Insurance Settlement Association Honors Rob Haynie with 2024 Alan H. Buerger Leadership Award

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Life Insurance Settlement Association (LISA) proudly announces that Rob Haynie, Managing Director of Life Insurance Settlements, Inc., has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Alan H. Buerger Leadership Award. This accolade was presented at LISA's 30th Annual Life Settlement Conference in Miami on October 24, recognizing Haynie's significant contributions to the life settlement industry and the organization.

Life Insurance Settlement Association Life Insurance Settlement Association

Rob Haynie has dedicated over 31 years to pioneering leadership within the life settlement industry, tracing back to the foundations of the Viatical settlement market. Known as a foundational industry builder, Haynie has consistently made a case for the importance of life settlements in comprehensive financial planning, advising numerous intermediaries about the inherent value of life insurance and the critical need to explore settlement options.

John Dallas, LISA Board Chair and CEO of Berkshire Settlements, Inc., remarked on Haynie's influence, stating, "Rob has been a pioneering leader in the life settlement industry for 25 years, and his leadership has been key to shaping and strengthening both the life settlement industry and LISA. His influence extends beyond the association, making him a deserving recipient of this year's Alan H. Buerger Leadership Award."

Haynie's unwavering dedication has significantly impacted the growth and success of the life settlement industry and LISA. He has held multiple terms on the LISA Board, participates actively in various events, panels, and committees, and engages proactively with stakeholders to help further the organization's goals.

Haynie expressed his surprise and gratitude in his acceptance of the award: "I must admit, I was genuinely surprised and honored to receive the AHB Leadership Award. I have always looked up to Alan for all that he and his family have done for our industry. Their support and generosity have been vital to a lot of the success that LISA has enjoyed on both legislative and regulatory fronts over the years. Having been in this industry for most of my adult life, the Life Insurance Settlement Association has been a critical part of both my company's success as well as the growth of the industry."

Throughout his career, Haynie has been instrumental in recruiting new members to LISA and supports the association as a charter member and financial sponsor. Particularly noteworthy is his participation in driving key initiatives, such as the annual provider survey, which aims to advance industry standards and practices. Beyond LISA, he serves on numerous boards and councils, championing the life settlement asset class within a wider financial community.

"Awareness of our market is and will continue to be the key driver for sustained growth. We have so many more people to educate, and the next steps will be for all of us to expand our audience outside of the mainstream financial services and life insurance industry and make the rest of the country aware of the most transparent financial services transaction you could be involved in today," continued Haynie. "Bottom line, we want people to find out exactly how they can put some LIFE back into their life insurance policy and enjoy it while they are in fact alive!"

The Alan H. Buerger Leadership Award honors outstanding leaders within the life settlement industry who have substantially contributed to the growth and development of LISA and the broader life settlement marketplace. The award was renamed in 2022 to honor the contributions of Alan H. Buerger, a co-founder of Coventry and Executive Chairman, who also served as the former Chairman of LISA. Mr. Buerger was the recipient of the LISA Leadership Award in 2021.

About LISA:

The Life Insurance Settlement Association (LISA) is the oldest and largest organization representing participants in the life settlement industry. With a membership exceeding fifty companies operating in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, LISA is dedicated to promoting the life settlement sector's development, integrity, and reputation. The organization strives to advance the highest standards of practice and professional growth while educating consumers and advisors about life settlements as a viable alternative to the lapse or surrender of life insurance policies.

To learn more about LISA's impact on the life settlement industry, please visit www.lisa.org.

Contact Information

Name: Rob Haynie

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 866-326-5433

SOURCE Life Insurance Settlement Association