Life Insurers Trade Group Elects 2020 Chairman And Board Of Directors

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) today elected its chairman, officers and Board of Directors at the 2019 ACLI Annual Conference. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Gen. John Kelly, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin, and ACLI President and CEO Susan Neely are among featured speakers at the event.

ACLI's member companies serve the financial and retirement needs of 90 million American families. The chairman and Board of Directors lead the association and develop policy solutions that empower all Americans with the information and tools they need to succeed in their financial futures.

Principal Financial Group® Chairman, President & CEO Dan Houston was elected ACLI chairman for the next year. He succeeds JoAnn Martin, CEO of Ameritas Mutual Holding Company, who will serve as ACLI immediate past chair in 2020.

"Dan is a visionary leader and a passionate advocate for solutions that help families address their financial and retirement security needs," said Neely. "Under his leadership, ACLI will advance the industry's critical mission to help Americans build a financial safety net that protects them through all stages of life."

ACLI also selected Ted Mathas, chairman & CEO of New York Life, as chairman-elect. He will become ACLI chairman in October 2020. ACLI's chairman-elect designate post was awarded to J. Scott Davison, chairman, president & CEO of OneAmerica Financial Partners, Inc. He will become ACLI chairman in October 2021.

Serving on the ACLI Board of Directors through 2020 are:

John Barrett , chairman, president & CEO, Western & Southern Financial;

, chairman, president & CEO, Western & Southern Financial; Gary Bhojwani , CEO, CNO Financial;

, CEO, CNO Financial; John Carter , president & COO, Nationwide Financial;

, president & COO, Nationwide Financial; Esfand Dinshaw , chairman & CEO, Sammons Financial Group;

, chairman & CEO, Sammons Financial Group; Mark Haydukovich , chairman, president & CEO, Oxford Life insurance Company;

, chairman, president & CEO, Oxford Life insurance Company; Joseph Monk , senior vice president, financial services, president & CEO, State Farm Federal Savings Bank, State Farm Insurance Companies;

, senior vice president, financial services, president & CEO, State Farm Federal Savings Bank, State Farm Insurance Companies; Ramy Tadros , president, U.S. business, MetLife;

, president, U.S. business, MetLife; William Wheeler , president, Athene;

, president, Athene; John Woerner , president, insurance & annuities, chief strategy officer, Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Serving on the ACLI Board of Directors through 2021 are:

Marianne Harrison , president & CEO, John Hancock Life Insurance Company ( U.S.A. );

, president & CEO, John Hancock Life Insurance Company ( ); Thomas Leonardi , vice chairman, AIG Life Holdings, Inc.;

, vice chairman, AIG Life Holdings, Inc.; James T. Morris , chairman, president & CEO, Pacific Life Insurance Company;

, chairman, president & CEO, Pacific Life Insurance Company; Deanna Mulligan , president & CEO, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America;

, president & CEO, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America; Paul Quaranto , chairman, CEO & president, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company;

, chairman, CEO & president, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company; John Schlifske , chairman, president & CEO, The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company;

, chairman, president & CEO, The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company; Neil Sprackling , president, U.S. business, Swiss Re America Holding Corporation;

, president, U.S. business, Swiss Re America Holding Corporation; Eric Steigerwalt , CEO, Brighthouse Financial.

Serving on the ACLI Board of Directors through 2022 are:

James E. Hohmann , chairman & CEO, Fidelity Life;

, chairman & CEO, Fidelity Life; Michael Falcon , CEO, Jackson National Life Insurance Company;

, CEO, Jackson National Life Insurance Company; Roger Ferguson , president & CEO, TIAA;

, president & CEO, TIAA; Mary Jane Fortin , president, Allstate Life;

, president, Allstate Life; Dennis R. Glass , president & CEO, Lincoln Financial Group;

, president & CEO, Lincoln Financial Group; Margaret Meister , president & CEO, Symetra Financial LIC;

, president & CEO, Symetra Financial LIC; Teresa J. Rasmussen , president & CEO, Thrivent Financial;

, president & CEO, Thrivent Financial; Peter Schaefer , CEO, Hannover Re;

, CEO, Hannover Re; Walter White , president & CEO, Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America .

The American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) advocates on behalf of 280 member companies dedicated to providing products and services that promote consumers' financial and retirement security. 90 million American families depend on our members for life insurance, annuities, retirement plans, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, reinsurance, dental and vision and other supplemental benefits. ACLI represents member companies in state, federal and international forums for public policy that supports the industry marketplace and the families that rely on life insurers' products for peace of mind. ACLI members represent 95 percent of industry assets in the United States.

To learn more, visit acli.com and our news and views site, IMPACT, at impact.acli.com.

