"Life is a Highway" - Research Shows Impact of America's Primary Road Network on Pop Culture

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's transportation network, anchored by 48,000-miles of Interstate highways and more than 58,000 Interstate bridges, has inspired hundreds of popular songs and played a central role in scores of major motion pictures, according to research by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA).

ARTBA conducted the internet search to coincide with the 65th Anniversary of the U.S. Interstate Highway System on June 29, and to show how the road and bridge network has influenced pop culture in the United States.

The search for "road songs" drew such classics as:

Life is a Highway , Tom Cochrane

, On the Road Again , Willie Nelson

, King of the Road , Roger Miller

, Long and Winding Road , The Beatles

, The Beatles Thunder Road and Working on the Highway, Bruce Springsteen

Take Me Home, Country Roads , John Denver

, Ventura Highway , America

, America Hit The Road, Jack, Ray Charles

Freeway of Love, Aretha Franklin

Highway to Hell , AC/DC

, AC/DC Too Many Highways , Merle Haggard

, Endless Highway , Alison Kraus

, End Of The Road, Boyz II Men

Boyz II Men Interstate Love Song , Stone Temple Pilots

, Stone Temple Pilots Holiday Road , Lindsey Buckingham

, Highway Don't Care, Tim McGraw featuring Taylor Swift

featuring Highway 20 Ride, Zac Brown Band

Rockin' Down the Highway, Doobie Brothers

American moviemakers have also used transportation and highway themes as backdrops over the past 50 years to both entertain us and provoke serious thought. Examples include:

Thunder Road (1958): Bootleggers versus the Feds, with Robert Mitchum .

(1958): Bootleggers versus the Feds, with . Easy Rider (1969): Peter Fonda , Dennis Hopper and Jack Nicholson in a classic search for America on motorcycle.

(1969): , and in a classic search for America on motorcycle. Smokey and the Bandit (1977): Burt Reynolds , Sally Field and Jackie Gleason embark on a cross-country car and truck chase.

(1977): , and embark on a cross-country car and truck chase. Convoy (1978): Ali McGraw and Kris Kristofferson meet in this trucker-CB radio movie based on C.W. McCall's hit song of the same name.

(1978): and meet in this trucker-CB radio movie based on C.W. McCall's hit song of the same name. The Cannonball Run (1981): A cross-country road race with Farrah Fawcett and Burt Reynolds .

(1981): A cross-country road race with and . National Lampoon's Vacation (1983): Chevy Chase and his family hit the road to Wally World .

(1983): and his family hit the road to . Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987): An intermodal comedy featuring Steve Martin and John Candy .

(1987): An intermodal comedy featuring and . Thelma and Louise (1991): Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis hit the highway but take a wrong turn.

(1991): and hit the highway but take a wrong turn. Dumb and Dumber (1994): a hilarious cross-country trip featuring Jeff Daniels and Jim Carrey .

(1994): a hilarious cross-country trip featuring and . Tommy Boy (1995): Chris Farley and David Spade set out on a cross-county sales trip to save Farley's family auto parts business.

(1995): and set out on a cross-county sales trip to save Farley's family auto parts business. Road Trip (2000): Tom Green and Seann William Scott teen comedy features a road journey from Ithaca, N.Y. to Texas .

(2000): and teen comedy features a road journey from to . Almost Famous (2000): With Rolling Stone to cover a rock band on tour, a teenager hits the road with the musicians and their faithful fans, including Kate Hudson .

(2000): With to cover a rock band on tour, a teenager hits the road with the musicians and their faithful fans, including . Are We There Yet? (2005): In an effort to impress a woman, Ice Cube offers to take her kids on an extended road trip, unaware of the wild adventure he's in for.

(2005): In an effort to impress a woman, Ice Cube offers to take her kids on an extended road trip, unaware of the wild adventure he's in for. Little Miss Sunshine (2006): Steve Carell , Alan Arkin and their dysfunctional family's cross-country trek in a VW bus to get their daughter ( Abigail Breslin ) into a beauty pageant final.

(2006): , and their dysfunctional family's cross-country trek in a VW bus to get their daughter ( ) into a beauty pageant final. On the Road (2012): Based on the iconic Jack Kerouac novel, Kristin Stewart and company take a free-spirited road trip.

(2012): Based on the iconic Jack Kerouac novel, and company take a free-spirited road trip. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017): Mom Alicia Silverstone announces plans for a family road trip during summer break, but the vacation quickly goes off course and is anything but relaxing.

"Many of us take the nation's transportation network and our Interstate highways for granted," says ARTBA Vice President of Public Affairs John Schneidawind. "We tend to focus on it when traffic gridlock or repair work inconveniences us.

"But when you take the time to reflect, you realize that the positive impacts of the Interstate system on America's culture, economy and quality of life have greatly exceeded expectations," he said. "Movies and music are a good reflection of that."

ARTBA, based in Washington, D.C., was organized in 1902 by a visionary Michigan public official, Horatio S. Earle, for the purpose of advocating federal legislation to create a "Capital Connecting Government Highway System." That vision was realized when President Dwight Eisenhower signed the 1956 law authorizing the Interstate Highway construction program and creating the Highway Trust Fund to finance it.

SOURCE American Road & Transportation Builders Association

Related Links

www.artba.org

