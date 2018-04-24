Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival Announces 2018 Music Lineup

LAS VEGAS, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival unveils its highly anticipated and specially-curated 2018 music lineup. Now in its sixth year, the three-day immersive experience returns to Downtown Las Vegas on September 21–23, drawing musicians, artists and culinary masterminds from around the world.

The #LifeisBeautiful2018 lineup is out! Catch The Weeknd, Arcade Fire, Florence + The Machine, Travis Scott, DJ Snake, Odesza, N.E.R.D., Death Cab for Cutie, Tyler, the Creator, Justice and more! Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival unveils its 2018 music lineup! #LifeisBeautiful2018 (PRNewsfoto/Life is Beautiful)

Headlining this year is a group of talented chart-toppers who bring various genres of music together during the closeout of the fall festival season. Most notably, the infectious sounds of R&B and hip-hop are represented by The Weeknd, N.E.R.D., Tyler The Creator, Miguel, as well as Grammy-winning singer T-Pain, the unforgettable French Montana, A$AP Ferg and up-and-comers Daniel Caesar, Denzel Curry and Blackbear. And much like in year's past, the festival balances out the rhythms with indie pop, rock, EDM and trap favorites welcoming Florence + the Machine, CHVRCHES, SOFI TUKKER, St. Vincent, Bastille, Santigold, Cold War Kids, Foster The People, DJ Snake, Galantis, RL Grime, Odesza, musical group Jungle and more to the Life is Beautiful stages.

Music and art merge as the signature Life is Beautiful bright colorways come to life by UK-based artist, Lakwena Maciver, who transforms the traditional lineup poster into a reimagined illustrative masterpiece. Focusing on the concept of eternity, Lakwena gives the poster a powerful makeover by designing it to be two-sided that's both bold and futuristic. No matter how the posters are placed, there will be continuity. "This collaboration represents what Life is Beautiful means to me – a very powerful message of defiance, and a decision to seek out the glimpses of beauty in the transience of this life," said Lakwena Maciver.

With Early Bird tickets selling out in just minutes last week, demand for this year's Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival is greater than ever. Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 26 at 10 a.m. PT. Regular three-day GA tickets are $295 + fees and three-day VIP tickets start at $655 + fees. The festival will again offer payment plans for GA and VIP purchases, allowing fans to pay for their tickets in four installments.

For an even more exclusive experience, three-day V+VIP tickets will also be available for $1,195 + fees, along with an "All In" three-day ticket priced at $2,495 + fees. For details on what each ticket level offers, please visit www.LifeisBeautiful.com/tickets.

The 2018 Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival will include performances by:

The Weeknd Jungle Ravyn Lenae Arcade Fire T-Pain Sam Feldt Florence + The Machine Blood Orange Superorganism Travis Scott Cashmere Cat Welshly Arms DJ Snake Wolfmother Elohim ODESZA What So Not Two Feet N.E.R.D Blackbear Elderbrook Death Cab For Cutie First Aid Kit Hinds Tyler, the Creator Gramatik FLETCHER Justice Flight Facilities Mt. Joy Bastille Sabrina Claudio YUNGBLUD Galantis SOFI TUKKER Amy Shark Miguel Lizzo Mikky Ekko CHVRCHES LAUV Wallows RL Grime 3LAU Chet Porter Foster The People Bazzi Knox Fortune St. Vincent Lane 8 lovelytheband French Montana The Drums Graves Santigold DVBBS Harry Hudson A$AP Ferg The Presets Brasstracks Sylvan Esso Robert DeLong Morgan Saint Cold War Kids Tribal Seeds Neil Frances Daniel Caesar AJR Young Bombs Alison Wonderland Party Favor The Dirty Hooks The Neighbourhood Denzel Curry Mike Xavier GoldLink Sir Sly O Wildly



*Please note, lineup subject to change without notice.

"Our focus is to give festival-goers a curated experience that is diverse yet united in our mission to bring people together. We're fans, not only of the artists but of those who choose to be part of our community," said Justin Weniger, CEO of Life is Beautiful. "The team is obsessed with creating moments that will be remarkable for both."

Additionally, Life is Beautiful's long-standing commitment to local artists and businesses continues to be a vital part of the overall programming, with performances by some of Las Vegas' top entertainers. Since its inception, Life is Beautiful has welcomed Cirque du Soleil who will be returning to the main stage again this year.

For the past five years, the Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival has provided a haven for creators and visionaries, a place where inspiration and beauty prevail. Some of the world's greatest musicians, chefs, artists, thinkers and doers have performed at the event, including Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Halsey, Chance the Rapper, Muse, Gorillaz, Lorde, Blink-182, Haim, The XX, Duran Duran, Major Lazer, J. Cole, G-Eazy, and hundreds of many others. Check out the archive of past lineups here.

2018 lineup video: https://youtu.be/EEMHV9wo3w4

Download lineup posters here.

About Life is Beautiful

Life is Beautiful is rooted in positivity, unity, inspiration and empowerment. Every September, thousands of inspired "creators" from all over the world come together for the three-day festival centered in music, art, taste and ideas. Eighteen blocks in Downtown Las Vegas are transformed into an open-air art gallery and a place of discovery, cementing imagination and initiative into our DNA. That gathering, by its very nature, becomes a platform in which positivity prevails, culture and creativity thrive and transformation occurs.

Now in its sixth year, Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival (September 21–23, 2018) features marquee musicians, chefs, artists and speakers. Named "Music Festival of the Year" by Pollstar in 2017, Life is Beautiful attracted more than 175,000 attendees at last year's sold out event. Past performers include Kanye West, Muse, J. Cole, Stevie Wonder, Foo Fighters, Major Lazer, Lionel Richie, Chance the Rapper, Gorillaz, Lorde, Blink-182 and many more, along with inspiring talks from powerful thought leaders such as Bill Nye, RuPaul and Pussy Riot. Globally recognized artists including Shepard Fairey, Banksy, Fafi and D*Face, to name a few, have permanently revolutionized the streets of Downtown Las Vegas. For the latest festival news, visit www.lifeisbeautiful.com, or connect with Life is Beautiful on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat (@LIBeautifulFest) and YouTube.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life-is-beautiful-music--art-festival-announces-2018-music-lineup-300635175.html

SOURCE Life is Beautiful

Related Links

http://www.lifeisbeautiful.com

