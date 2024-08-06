LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL PARTNERS WITH STUBHUB TO DISTRIBUTE PRIMARY TICKETS FOR A BIG BEAUTIFUL BLOCK PARTY

The New Partnership Will Include Primary Inventory Listed by Life is Beautiful, and Designation as the Official Ticket Marketplace

Tickets on Sale Now at StubHub

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Life is Beautiful , the renowned festival celebrating music, art, and culture, announced that it has partnered with StubHub, the world's leading marketplace to buy and sell tickets to any live event, to distribute primary inventory for A Big Beautiful Block Party to a wider audience over StubHub's global platform.

Designated as the Official Ticket Partner, StubHub is offering users an even wider selection of tickets that will be integrated with Life is Beautiful, making ticket delivery even smoother. Utilizing StubHub's robust data intelligence, globally-scaled technology platform and unique ticket marketing capabilities, Life is Beautiful will be able to further reach and attract new customers to, ultimately, drive increased revenue.

Located just a five-minute walk from The Arts District, The East Fremont Entertainment District, and the iconic Fremont Street Experience, the two-day party, taking place September 27-28, is offering a more close-knit experience set against the vibrant backdrop of the city's downtown heart. This year's event includes performances by Justice, Peggy Gou, LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx, Jungle, James Blake, Thundercat, Toro y Moi, Badbadnotgood, Neil Frances, LP Giobbi, Empress Of, John Talabot, and Fifi.

Buyers will have access to a wider selection of every available ticket type on StubHub including General Admission and VIP for the 2-day passes, as an official resale marketplace. Tickets for the festival can be purchased now on StubHub .

"Las Vegas has been the hot spot for entertainment for many years but we have never seen so much growth in the market as we did last year and are continuing to see this year," said Cris Miller, Chief Business Officer for StubHub. "The Life is Beautiful festival is a vital part of the entertainment scene in Vegas each summer and we are eager to help them maximize the reach and distribution they can have thanks to our robust data intelligence and marketing capabilities to local and global audiences. As a top tourist destination, we can drive incredible growth for Life is Beautiful with our global reach and ticket sales expertise from nearly 25 years in the industry."

This distribution model that enables event organizers to directly distribute primary inventory over its marketplace - direct issuance - is an increased focus for StubHub. The retail distribution approach aims to support the live event industry by utilizing StubHub's robust data intelligence, globally-scaled technology platform and unique ticket marketing capabilities to further reach and attract new customers to, ultimately, drive increased revenue as a result of the multi-channel distribution option it provides. While providing content rights holders and event producers with a new distribution channel and revenue stream, StubHub can simultaneously provide buyers with a wider selection of tickets as well as a platform for fan resale, which it has provided for nearly 25 years.

About Life is Beautiful

Celebrating 11 years, Life is Beautiful is Las Vegas' premier music and arts event. Life is Beautiful was born as part of the major revitalization of Downtown Las Vegas in 2013 and has helped transform the surrounding DTLV community into a bustling destination while contributing over $450M of economic impact and cultural capital to the area. Acquired by Penske Media Corporation and Rolling Stone in December 2023, Life is Beautiful is expanding its offering introducing new event concepts and formats while evolving and expanding the reach and impact of its marquee festival. Life is Beautiful continues to be driven by its core mission to create a holistic experience which aids in positive community development and individual empowerment through shared experiences driven by art and culture. What started as an event has become something more: a symbol of connection, joy and creativity.

About StubHub

StubHub is the world's leading marketplace to buy and sell tickets to any live event, anywhere. Through StubHub in North America and viagogo, our international platform, we service customers in 195 countries in 33 languages and 48 available currencies with more than 100 million tickets available to events around the world annually -- from sports to music, comedy to dance, festivals to theater. StubHub offers the safest, most convenient way to buy or sell tickets to the world's widest selection of live events for the most memorable live experiences, with every order backed by our FanProtect guarantee and globally customer service support.

