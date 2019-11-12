Life is Good and 90+ Cellars Toast to Life's Simple Pleasures with the Launch of Seasonal Limited-Edition Wine Collection

Produced in California, the first two wines will be Unplug Pinot Noir and Today is the Day Chardonnay . The names of the wines reflect Life is Good's positive point of view, and the beautifully designed labels reflect its deeply rooted commitment to art and message.

"We are excited to partner with 90+ Cellars on our first wine collection," says Bert Jacobs, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Optimist of Life is Good. "As we look to expand into new product categories, our goal is to partner with brands that have similar philosophies and are aligned with our mission of providing customers with simple ways to adopt an optimistic outlook. Life is Good is all about celebrating the little things with family and friends, so a partnership with a high-quality wine brand was a natural next step for us. We're so excited to be raising a glass with 90+ Cellars."

90+ Cellars is one of the fastest growing wine brands in America and is a top five premium wine brand in the Northeast. The brand launched in 2009 with a simple vision: to make great wine more accessible. 90+ Cellars does this by searching the globe for great wines from highly acclaimed wineries and bottling them under the 90+ Cellars brand for an unmatched value. Aligning with this vision, the Life is Good by 90+ Cellars wines will be available for $14.99 each at select wine retailers where 90+ Cellars wines are sold this fall and holiday. The second collection of seasonal wines will be released in the spring of 2020.

"Wine is about slowing down and enjoying life," says Terry Lozoff, VP Marketing at 90+ Cellars. "I can't think of a brand better suited to be on the front of a wine label than Life is Good. As is the case with all 90+ Cellars wines, these seasonal limited-edition wines come from a highly acclaimed winery and are true crowd-pleasers. In fact, the wine-loving team at Life is Good put their seal of approval on them as well!"

To learn more about Life is Good by 90+ Cellars wines, visit ninetypluscellars.com/lifeisgood. Please visit lifeisgood.com for more details and follow Life is Good on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Life is Good

The Life is Good Company is the original positive lifestyle apparel brand dedicated to spreading the power of optimism through art and messaging. The company donates 10 percent of its net profits to help kids in need through the Life is Good Kids Foundation. The foundation's signature Playmaker Program provides teachers, nurses, social workers, and other childcare professionals with training, support, and workshops that help them understand trauma and compassion-informed care. Over 12,000 childcare professionals are engaged in the Playmaker Program, which improves the quality of care for more than 1 million kids each year. Life is Good® is a registered trademark of The Life is Good Company. Visit LifeisGood.com for more details, and follow Life is Good on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Latitude Beverage Company

Latitude Beverage is the innovative, Boston-based company behind a portfolio of national wine brands, including 90+ Cellars, Lila Wines, Mija Sangria, Iron Side Cellars, and Magic Door Vineyards. The company was founded in 2007 by Kevin Mehra who saw an opportunity to make high-end wine more accessible by purchasing oversupply from highly rated wineries across the globe, bottling the wine under his own labels, and selling it to consumers at a lower price. This unique business model, based on the centuries old function of the négociant, became the foundation for 90+ Cellars. This same model has enabled Latitude Beverage Company to expand its portfolio with five additional labels, and the company is now recognized as one of the fastest growing wine companies in America (IMPACT Hot Brand 2015, 2016, 2017). For more information, visit ninetypluscellars.com.

