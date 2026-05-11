Life is Good Launches a Kids Design-a-Thon

BOSTON, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life is Good, the original positive lifestyle brand, today announced the launch of the Life is Good Kids Design-a-Thon, which runs May 11 through July 3 and invites children to join the Life is Good Kids Design Team and help spread the power of optimism.

As part of the Kids Design-a-Thon, children across the country are asked one simple question — "What makes life good?" — and encouraged to draw, color, or paint their answer. Life is Good will then transform their artwork into an original, custom shirt.

"Kids have always been our biggest creative inspiration, because they tend to view the world with curiosity and wonder," said John Jacobs, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Optimist at Life is Good, "Their playfulness, humor, and simple wisdom shine through so naturally in their art. The Kids Design-a-Thon is our invitation for kids everywhere to show the world what makes life good, and how to make life better for kids who need it most."

The Kids Design-a-Thon was created with the intention of taking kids' artwork off the refrigerator and into the world. Each participating family will receive a personal link to share their child's design with friends and family and every shirt purchased empowers kids to help kids.

100% net profits from these kid-designed shirts will fund the Life is Good's Playmaker Project, which helps kids heal, grow, and thrive through play.

"At the Playmaker Project, we strive to help every child feel empowered, loved, and joyful. And there is nothing more powerful than a child realizing they can make a difference. The Life is Good Kids Design-a-Thon gives kids the chance to turn their joy and creativity into a lifeline for another child," said Steve Gross, Founder and Chief Playmaker of the Playmaker Project.

The Kids Design-a-Thon is open to children 18 and under. Parents, families, educators, and anyone working with children under 18 are encouraged to get involved. Submissions are open May 11 through July 3 at lifeisgood.com/kidsdesignathon

About Life is Good®

Life is Good, the original positive lifestyle brand, is dedicated to spreading the power of optimism. By creating and selling products featuring positive art and messaging, we inspire optimism as a practice. Both a business and a non-profit, Life is Good donates more than 10 percent of annual net profits to The Life is Good Playmaker Project, which helps over 1 million kids each year to heal from trauma and grow into the next generation of optimists.

Visit a local Life is Good store near you or LifeisGood.com to learn more. You can also follow Life is Good on Instagram , TikTok, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn. Life is Good® is a registered trademark of The Life is Good Company.

SOURCE Life is Good