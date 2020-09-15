Life is Good Launches Activewear Collection Powered by Optimism

These made-to-move products were created to remind every athlete, no matter the skill level, that a positive mindset can help them achieve their goals. The collection ranges from $26-34, with each item including the following product benefits:

Soft moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you dry

An anti-microbial finish that allows you to move and sweat freely

50+ Ultra-violet Protection Factor (UPF) sun protection

Heat-sealed labels for ultimate comfort

Hidden 'Powered by Optimism' message detail inside hem

"Every morning, we all wake up with a choice: to focus on the obstacles in our lives, or to focus on the opportunities," says Bert Jacobs, Co-founder and Chief Executive Optimist of Life is Good. "With the introduction of this new activewear collection, our aim is to remind our community that optimism is not only a tool you can use in your everyday life but can also be used as a tool to reach your health and fitness goals."

Championing the collection, Life is Good has brought together a diverse and inspiring team of athletes to represent a range of backgrounds and abilities, showing the many ways a resilient and optimistic mindset can positively impact one's physical and mental growth.

"Sometimes it's hard to get out of our own heads and push ourselves further and higher due to perceived surface-level limitations and negative self-perception," says Akuna Robinson, Life is Good activewear team member, triple crown hiker and metal health advocate. "Through mental and physical hardship, what keeps me coming back to the trails is the powerful sense of community and genuine good vibes. Positive energy changed my life and I'm thrilled to be a part of the Life is Good activewear team to connect with others who are using activity to better themselves and their mental health."

The Life is Good team also includes the following incredible athletes:

Zehra Allibhai , a self-described 'Hijabi mom', personal trainer, and public speaker who constantly challenges beliefs about what Muslim women can and cannot do when it comes to fitness.

, a self-described 'Hijabi mom', personal trainer, and public speaker who constantly challenges beliefs about what Muslim women can and cannot do when it comes to fitness. Asheton Brown , an athlete and coach who leverages fitness as a way to help heal and build self-worth.

, an athlete and coach who leverages fitness as a way to help heal and build self-worth. Amy Van Dyken , a 6X Olympic gold medalist and public speaker who motivates others by competing as one of the world's top adaptive athletes.

, a 6X Olympic gold medalist and public speaker who motivates others by competing as one of the world's top adaptive athletes. Colette Giaramita , a dancing elliptical queen and influencer encouraging others to pursue health and weight loss from a new perspective rooted in self-love and acceptance.

a dancing elliptical queen and influencer encouraging others to pursue health and weight loss from a new perspective rooted in self-love and acceptance. Akuna Robinson, a hiking hero who struggled with PTSD and severe depression before discovering the healing powers of nature, hiking, and keeping a positive mindset.

a hiking hero who struggled with PTSD and severe depression before discovering the healing powers of nature, hiking, and keeping a positive mindset. Mirna Valerio , an accomplished ultra-marathon runner and author who advocates for inclusion in the running community towards people who do not have stereotypically lean and muscular bodies.

, an accomplished ultra-marathon runner and author who advocates for inclusion in the running community towards people who do not have stereotypically lean and muscular bodies. Alex Weber , an American Ninja Warrior and international speaker who engages and inspires students to embrace failing up, and overcome any challenges they face in reaching their goals.

To get to know the team and shop the inspiring collection, head to Lifeisgood.com/active or visit one of Life is Good retail locations.

Follow Life is Good on Instagram and share how you are powered by optimism today by tagging #thisisoptimism.

About Life is Good

The Life is Good Company is the original positive lifestyle apparel brand dedicated to spreading the power of optimism through art and messaging. The company donates 10 percent of its net profits to help kids in need through the Life is Good Kids Foundation. The Foundation's signature Playmaker Program provides teachers, nurses, social workers, and other childcare professionals with training, support, and workshops that help them understand trauma and compassion-informed care. Over 14,500 childcare professionals are engaged in the Playmaker Program, which improves the quality of care for more than 1 million kids each year. Life is Good® is a registered trademark of The Life is Good Company. Visit LifeisGood.com for more details, and follow Life is Good on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE Life is Good