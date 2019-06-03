Life is Good Launches Podcast Focused on Spreading the Power of Optimism

The Life is Good Ping Podcast is part of the company's ongoing movement to shift the cultural conversation away from negativity and towards the good by inspiring one million people to share #SOMETHINGGOOD on social media. For each share, one dollar will go toward helping kids in need. The first episode features Ringo Starr, world-renowned drummer of The Beatles, musician, singer, songwriter, and actor. For 30 years, Ringo has been using his platform to spread the message of peace and love. He sat down with Life is Good to share why this message is so important to him.

"We are all in this together. Life is Good is in it spreading optimism and I'm in it spreading peace and love," said Starr.

"It's our goal to help shift the cultural conversation away from the negative by sharing inspiring personal stories." Said Bert Jacobs, Podcast co-host and Chief Executive Optimist of Life is Good. "All of our guests find a way to bring positive energy and real wisdom to the table."

"We've learned from our community that brave people who choose optimism can inspire us all to focus on the good." continued John Jacobs, Podcast co-host and Chief Creative Optimist of Life is Good. "What we focus on grows."

Every episode concludes with a ping pong challenge for charity. Life is Good co-founders, Bert or John will engage each episode's guest in a playful match, and the winner gets to donate to the charity of their choice. Bert and John are playing for The Life is Good Kids Foundation, which supports childcare professionals — teachers, nurses, social workers, etc. — who work to undo the long-term effects of childhood trauma, opening kids up to trusted relationships and restoring their playfulness, joy, and optimism.

Listeners can stream the episodes on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and more. Viewers can also watch behind-the-scenes video clips of each episode on Life is Good's YouTube channel.

Be sure to follow Life is Good on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook for updates on future guests and stay tuned for the first episode featuring Ringo Starr on June 13th.

Join the movement to put more positivity into the world by sharing #SOMETHINGGOOD.

About Life is Good

The Life is Good Company is a $100 million lifestyle brand dedicated to spreading the power of optimism. The company donates 10 percent of its net profits to help kids in need through the Life is Good Kids Foundation. To date, the foundation has positively impacted over 1 million kids every year, many of whom are facing early childhood trauma. Life is Good® is a registered trademark of The Life is Good Company. Please visit LifeisGood.com for more details, and follow Life is Good on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About the Life is Good Kids Foundation and Playmaker Program

The Life is Good Kids Foundation and is an accredited 501(c)(3) that partners with organizations serving the most vulnerable children impacted by trauma. The foundation's signature Playmaker Program provides teachers, nurses, social workers, and other childcare professionals with training, support, and workshops that help them understand trauma and compassion-informed care. Over 12,000 childcare professionals are engaged in the Playmaker Program, which improves the quality of care for more than 1 million kids each year. For more information, please visit Lifeisgood.com/foundation

SOURCE Life is Good

