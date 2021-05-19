Life is Good® x REEF to Seas the Day Together with New Collaboration

BOSTON, May 19th, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Life is Good, the positive lifestyle and apparel brand, announced its partnership with REEF, an industry leader in beach and surf-inspired footwear. Just in time for warmer months ahead, this exciting collaboration celebrates fun, freedom, and the spirit of the beach.

New collection from Life is Good x REEF

The two brands, both founded by pairs of brothers, share similar values and the desire to spread good vibes through inspirational art and comfortable, accessible styles. REEF, known for innovative and comfortable footwear and apparel, will bring its craftsmanship to Life is Good's signature designs and aesthetic.

"What we wear is an expression of the energy and attitude we want to show the world," said Bert Jacobs, co-founder and Chief Executive Optimist of Life is Good. "With our new partners at REEF, we're excited to give people a choice to start their day with positive energy, one step at a time. This collaboration brings our message of optimism to life in a new way for Life is Good, while developing an even stronger relationship with the beach community."

The product assortment includes sandals and flip-flops for both men and women, featuring Life is Good's unique designs. The collection will be available starting today on Reef.com, Lifeisgood.com, and in Life is Good retail locations.

"The collaboration between REEF and Life is Good further solidifies our mission to encourage people to live comfortably, give back to their community and have a positive outlook every day," said Mike Jensen, president of REEF. "The design of this collection satisfied a simple goal for both of our teams – enabling consumers to slip on these sandals and instantly feel that 'life is good.'"

As with all Life is Good products, for every purchase of Life is Good + REEF footwear, the brand will continue to donate 10 percent of its annual net profits to the Life is Good Kids Foundation, which improves the quality of care for more than 1 million of the nation's at-risk youth. Additionally, REEF has donated $5,000 to the Foundation in honor of this exciting partnership.

To view all the designs and learn more about the collaboration, visit LifeisGood.com.

About Life is Good

Life is Good is the original positive lifestyle apparel brand dedicated to spreading the power of optimism through art and messaging. The company donates 10 percent of its net profits to help kids in need through the Life is Good Kids Foundation. The Foundation's signature Playmaker Program provides teachers, nurses, social workers, and other childcare professionals with training, support, and workshops that help them understand trauma and compassion-informed care. Over 12,000 childcare professionals are engaged in the Playmaker Program, which improves the quality of care for more than 1 million kids each year. Life is Good® is a registered trademark of The Life is Good Company. Visit LifeisGood.com for more details, and follow Life is Good on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About REEF®

REEF is the global footwear and apparel brand that encourages people everywhere to Beach Freely. United by the spirit of the beach since 1984, REEF designs innovative and comfort-driven products to celebrate the freedom and fun of the beach lifestyle.

REEF® and Reef Beach Freely™ are trademarks of South Cone, Inc.

