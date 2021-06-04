Life is Gouda: Ibotta and Crystal Farms Offer Free Cheese on National Cheese Day

DENVER, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibotta , a leading rewards platform in the United States, today announced a new, one-day partnership with Crystal Farms Dairy Company. Today only and while supplies last, Ibotta Savers can receive a free package of Crystal Farms Cheese Shreds.

"Whether it's melted on top of a burger, sprinkled over pasta, or enjoyed on its own, you can't go wrong with cheese at any meal," said Rich Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, Ibotta. "This National Cheese Day, we're excited to offer our Ibotta Savers some cheddar for no cheddar."

To redeem their free 6-8 oz. package of shredded cheese, shoppers can download the free Ibotta app, follow the instructions to add the offer, make their purchase, then upload a photo of their receipt to receive cash back directly in their Ibotta account. Savers can also download the Ibotta Browser Extension, link their retailer loyalty account and redeem the free cheese offer for grocery pick-up or delivery.

"At Crystal Farms, farm and family are at the heart of everything we do. It's why we're on a mission to source 100% of our dairy from farms across the Heartland," said Janell Lofton-Minta, vice president of growth and marketing at Crystal Farms Dairy Company. "And with every shred, slice and chunk that we sell, we're helping support dairy farmers throughout the Midwest. We hope Ibotta Savers enjoy the free cheese and join us in this mission."

About Ibotta, Inc.

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a free-to-use cash back rewards platform that has delivered nearly $1 billion in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store, on mobile apps or via websites. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 40 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping and payments platforms in the United States, and offers cash back on purchases at more than 2,700 leading brands and retail partners. Ibotta was named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the third year in a row after debuting on the list in 2018, and the company has also been named as a Top Workplace by The Denver Post four consecutive times.



About Crystal Farms

Since 1926, Crystal Farms Dairy Company has brought smiles to American kitchens through its fun, innovative and high-quality dairy foods. As a leading dairy brand, Crystal Farms provides more than 150 varieties of quality local dairy products to consumers across the country. Made with love in the Midwest, Crystal Farms is on a journey to source 100% of its cheese from Midwest dairy farms. Crystal Farms is a subsidiary of Post Holdings.

