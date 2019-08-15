Life Lessons from Skateboarding Mark First Financial Resources' Upcoming University

FFR also taps the extensive professional resources from its insurance and technology strategic relationships to add insightful panels, state of the art technology and industry updates. Topics include underwriting insights, product features and niches, gaining operational efficiencies and the debut of FFR's new website. The "build on what you learn and keep learning" idea is the inspiration for a sharing session where FFR staff members share practical advice and insider tips to be "really good at what you do." As Imhoff describes, "FFR members are high-performers. Each looks to his/her staff to bring their A-game every day. The FFR University was designed to help staff continually challenge themselves to grow and learn." That benefits each staff member and the FFR financial advisor equally. In closing Imhoff adds, "Our FFR members pursue success at a high level. It reminds us how important innovative, creative approaches to training are to our members. Together, we can tap all kinds of resources to help staff members take a chance, build on what they know and do it with style."

First Financial Resources (FFR) is a producer group founded in 1987 and solely owned by its member advisors and based in Irvine, California. FFR has over 200 member offices throughout the United States. FFR provides its member advisors with access to insurance-based products, tools and resources for the high net-worth and/or business client. FFR also focuses expertise, resources and training to elevate the professional knowledge of the advisor's staff. To learn more about FFR, please visit www.ffrmembers.com.

