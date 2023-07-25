Life Management Center of Northwest Florida Inc. Provides Notice Following Data Security Incident

PANAMA CITY, Fla., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Management Center of Northwest Florida Inc. ("LMC"), experienced a data security incident that may have involved personal and / or protected health information belonging to certain current and former patients and employees. LMC has sent notification of this incident by way of the United States Postal Service to potentially impacted individuals and provided resources to assist them.

On March 31, 2023, LMC became aware of a possible data security incident involving its digital environment. Following discovery, we immediately took steps to secure our digital environment and engaged a dedicated team of external cybersecurity experts to assist us in responding to and investigating the incident. As a result of the investigation, we learned that an unauthorized actor accessed certain files and data stored within our systems. We thereafter launched a comprehensive review of all potentially affected information to identify the individuals and information involved. Our review concluded on May 26, 2023, at which time we determined that personal and / or protected health information may have been involved in this incident. LMC then worked diligently to gather contact information for potentially impacted individuals in order to provide formal notice of the event.

LMC is offering all potentially affected individuals with complimentary identity protection services through Experian, a leader in consumer identity protection. These services include credit and dark web monitoring, a $1,000,000 identity theft insurance reimbursement policy, and fully managed identity theft recovery services.

Based on the investigation, the affected protected health information may have included names, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, medical treatment and/or diagnosis information, and/or health insurance information. Please note that not all data elements were affected for all individuals.

On July 25, 2023, LMC provided notice of this incident to the potentially impacted individuals. In so doing, LMC provided information about the incident and resources that potentially impacted individuals may utilize to protect their information. In addition, LMC has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8 am – 10 pm, or Saturday and Sunday from 10 am – 7 pm, Eastern Time (excluding major U.S. holidays) and can be reached at 833-627-2717.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for LMC, which deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

SOURCE Life Management Center of Northwest Florida Inc.