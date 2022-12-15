Life Pack Organics Newest Brand ReTune adds Legendary Musician Scott Page to the ReTune All-Stars

Scott Page of Pink Floyd, Supertramp, and Toto

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Music legend Scott Page has joined the ReTune All-Stars as both a Brand Advisor and as an All-Star Ambassador. The ReTune wellness brand was built by Musicians for Musicians specializing in products solely focused on the Musician's health. Mr. Page's experience and business acumen are very special. As Mr. Page joins the ReTune All-Stars, it will give the brand a real inside look from the eyes of a true Rock Star saxophonist and business professional. Scott Page is a musician, technologist, and entrepreneur. As a performer, he is recognized as the saxophonist/guitarist for Pink Floyd, Supertramp, and Toto. He currently serves as CEO of Think:EXP, a live immersive media company based in Los Angeles. As an entrepreneur, Page formed Walt Tucker Productions, an audio video post-production company that included projects for The Rolling Stones, Bon Jovi, Janet Jackson, Garth Brooks, Scorpions, and others. He also co-founded 7th Level, Inc., an award-winning CD-ROM game and educational software company. At 7th Level he co-produced and directed Tuneland, the world's first interactive musical cartoon (starring Howie Mandel), the globally lauded Monty Python interactive series, and was instrumental in the development of QD7; an interactive multimedia joint venture between Quincy Jones, David Salzman, and 7th level. As an artist, he continues to record and play live performances. Page's industry acknowledgments include being named one of "The Top 100 Multimedia Producers" by Multimedia Magazine; the "100 Coolest People in Los Angeles" by Buzz Magazine; and one of "50 New Media Innovators" profiled in Pioneer Electronics' Multimedia Frontier.

Scott Page of Pink Floyd, Supertramp, and Toto

"We are honored to welcome Mr. Page to our team. With his experience as a legendry musician, innovator, and entrepreneur, it gives our team raw feedback and guidance on both the research and development landscape for both ReTune and Life Pack Organics," said RJ Sarzo., CEO of Retune's parent company Life Pack Organics.

"Scott is a legendary touring and recording artist. We welcome Scott to the ReTune All-Stars." Rudy Sarzo

About ReTune Inc.

Life Pack Organics' musician-focused brand ReTune, was created to help all musicians no matter what instrument they play. Professional touring musicians, scientists, and board-certified doctors designed this amazing product line. The ReTune product line features Singer's Life Throat Spray. It helps alleviate irritation and inflammation in the throat. GIG TAPE is a transdermal patch Infused with our special proprietary blend to help with muscle soreness and inflammation. Our Post Performance Relief Cream is designed to apply post-performance, it creates a cooling sensation to help relax the muscles and brings down the inflammation in the joints and ligaments. Our Rock N Roll-On was built to apply 15 minutes before your performance. It creates a sensation that allows you to play to your greatest ability.

About ReTune All-Stars

The current ReTune All-Star Ambassadors include bassist, Rudy Sarzo of Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake, DIO; drummer Simon Wright formally of AC/DC, DIO; keyboardist Teddy ZigZag Andreadis formally of Guns N' Roses, Alice Cooper; guitarist Robert VuDu Man Sarzo of Hurricane, Queensryche; bassist Sean McNabb formally of Dokken, Great White; and guitarist Michael Staertow of The Guess Who.

Related Links:

https://re-tune.com

https://www.lifepackorganics.com

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE ReTune Inc.