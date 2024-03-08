Life Plan MD Changes Name to MD Data, Reflecting a New Innovative Era of Life Care Planning

TAMPA, Fla., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Plan MD, one of the nation's leading teams of life care planners, is thrilled to announce its new name, MD Data. The rebranding to MD Data reflects the company's commitment to integrating advanced AI technology and learning models, enhancing the accuracy and depth of their services.

"We are excited to introduce the transformation of Life Plan MD to MD Data, a pivotal change that ushers in a new era of life care planning," comments Glenn Permuy, Co-Founder of MD Data. "This transformation signifies our dedication and growth to maintaining unparalleled customer service, the fastest turnaround times, and the most competitive pricing. The evolution to MD Data is more than a name change; it's a commitment to innovative, efficient solutions in life care planning, promising continuous excellence and tradition married with cutting-edge technology."

The change to MD Data, short for "Medical Direction Experts," solves previous challenges of negative name association with competitors and misdirected inquiries, ensuring a unique identity in the industry. MD Data's foundation as a leader in physician-led life care planning is enhanced by a diverse team of neurosurgeons, orthopedic spine and extremity surgeons, and physiatrists, all supported by staff with over twenty years worth of combined experience.

"We're embracing rebranding because we've recognized a profound truth about our identity: we're not just another run-of-the-mill life care planning company. Instead, we've come to realize that at our core, we're a powerhouse of data-driven solutions," says Jonathan Ascensao, Co-Founder of MD Data. "This realization has ignited a spark of excitement within us, propelling us towards a reimagined future where our true strengths shine."

MD Data also offers services such as life care planning, medical cost projections, life care plan review, medical record review, medicare set-asides, pocket cost projections and more. If you are interested in submitting a free case assessment, please visit mddata.com.

About MD Data

Whether you are representing someone who has suffered a catastrophic injury, chronic illness or are shielding a defendant from unnecessary losses, your ultimate goal is to reach the best possible outcome for your client. To strengthen your negotiations, you will need fast expert insight and a comprehensive medical analysis from our certified medical direction experts. Did you know only 5% of life care planners are qualified physicians? And, that it typically takes 20 weeks to receive a life care plan? At MD Data, we believe these flaws can undermine the quality and potency of your evidence. That's why we developed an industry-disrupting, physician-led approach that cuts wait times in half and provides you with insightful, powerful results you need to win your case. We support our clients with life care planning, medical cost projections, life care plan reviews, medical record review, medicare set-aside, and more. For more information, go to mddata.com.

