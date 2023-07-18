Life Plan Resorts is creating the world's most comprehensive Resort for Healthy Ageing with an Integrated Retirement Plan

LISBON, Portugal, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Plan Resorts (LPR), is proud to announce its ground-breaking project to create the world's most comprehensive retirement resort for healthy ageing. This visionary development will be a Life Plan Community, offering an integrated retirement plan and a sanctuary with accommodation, hospitality, fitness, wellness, and ongoing healthcare plus over 100 activities on a 36-hole golf estate, to ensure the well-being of residents in mind, body, and spirit.

Herdade da Vargem Fresca – Life Plan Resorts – Benavente, PORTUGAL

Located in a beautiful rural protected cork forest in Benavente, adjacent to the Tagus Estuary Natural Reserve, one of the largest wetlands in Europe, and with 2.8 kilometres of breath-taking riverfront, the LPR resort will be developed in phases to ensure a harmonious integration with the natural surroundings.

Carefree Living

LPR's decision to establish this exceptional retirement resort in Benavente, only a 35 minutes drive from Lisbon capital, is bolstered by the compelling demographics of the European market. With an increasing number of individuals seeking retirement solutions that prioritize healthy ageing, security, and peace of mind, Life Plan Resorts recognizes the tremendous opportunity to cater to this demand.

Portugal offers a perfect environment for the LPR resort, given its favourable tax incentives and the country's unique positioning as an ideal destination for retirees. Adding to this the low cost of living, temperate climate and safety and security record, Portugal could become the Florida of Europe for retirees.

LPR celebrates life and encourages active, fulfilling lifestyles for its residents. Through a carefully designed Healthy Ageing Program, residents will have access to four essential components: physical health and fitness, mental and cognitive well-being, social engagement, and spiritual enrichment.

Life Plan Resorts is committed to sustainability and responsible living. The resort will be green-certified, featuring eco-friendly initiatives such as solar power and organic gardens.

The 1 400-unit resort will offer an impressive array of services and amenities, ensuring a vibrant and enriching lifestyle for residents. From luxurious accommodation options to state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, residents can expect a range of top-notch offerings designed to cater to their unique needs and desires.

One of the highlights of the resort will be the transformation of the existing 36-hole golf estate, with nine holes being converted into an executive course.

Life Plan Resorts has also developed an innovative funding model to support the realization of this ambitious project. LPR is offering 3 key components: (a) the purchase of a Life Right (which provides security of tenure for life) (b) Club Membership with a Healthy Ageing Program (provides access to all amenities, activities, and the cultural& learning centre) and (c) Bundled Monthly Services (all HOA type expenses, security, utilities, internet, and TV). This structure provides greater financial certainty with access to quality healthcare should it be needed.

The benefits of LPR's comprehensive retirement resort extend beyond its boundaries. LPR has identified a second property and believes there is potential to grow to 5 000 units. The project cost will exceed €1 billion and create 1 400 permanent jobs.

The project is spearheaded by Dr. Jack Shevel, a South African primary care physician turned entrepreneur who has worked in healthcare on 3 continents with two successful publicly traded listings.

For more information about LPR and its ground-breaking retirement resort, please visit www.lifeplanresorts.com

