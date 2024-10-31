Life Purpose Institute Launches New ICF Credential Packages to Enhance Coaching Careers

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Purpose Institute, a respected leader in coach training and certification, has introduced new International Coaching Federation (ICF) credential packages. These offerings are crafted to equip coaches with essential skills and recognized credentials, aligning with the evolving standards of today's coaching industry.

A Legacy of Coaching Excellence

Since 1995, Life Purpose Institute has been at the forefront of the coaching field, providing comprehensive training programs that have trained over 9,000 coaches globally in establishing impactful coaching practices. The Institute offers certifications in Life Coaching, Spiritual Coaching, and other specialized areas, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted provider of high-quality coach education.

Introducing New ICF Credential Packages

In response to growing demand for ICF-certified coaches, Life Purpose Institute has unveiled two new packages:

ICF Level 1 Package: This package, priced at $4,995, includes a 60-hour Life or Spiritual Coach Training, Level 1 Mentoring, and Performance Evaluation, with a $500 discount on the overall cost.

ICF Level 2 Package: Priced at $8,295, this package includes foundational training plus an Advanced Practicum, Advanced Life Coach Certification, and Level 2 Mentoring, also with a $500 discount.

About ICF and the Importance of Credentials

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is recognized as the global standard for coaching excellence. An ICF credential, such as Associate Certified Coach (ACC), Professional Certified Coach (PCC), or Master Certified Coach (MCC), validates a coach's expertise, expands professional opportunities, and signifies a commitment to ethical coaching practices.

Key Benefits of ICF Credential Packages:

Develop advanced coaching skills.

Increase professional credibility.

Fulfill qualifications for various coaching roles.

Enhance earning potential.

Access one-on-one mentoring.

Join a global network of ICF-credentialed coaches.

"Our new ICF credential packages underscore our dedication to delivering education that meets the highest industry standards," said Fern Gorin, Founder & Director at Life Purpose Institute.

About Life Purpose Institute

Life Purpose Institute offers a diverse range of coach training programs, empowering individuals to establish meaningful and successful coaching careers. Since its inception in 1995, the Institute has remained committed to ethical practice and professional growth, helping coaches make a positive impact worldwide.

For more information, visit lifepurposeinstitute.com.

Media Contact:

Fern Gorin

Founder & Director

Life Purpose Institute

(858) 484-3400

[email protected]

https://lifepurposeinstitute.com

SOURCE Life Purpose Institute