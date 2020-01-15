Life-Saving DNA Test and App Ready for Close-Up on Hollywood's Biggest Night

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The spotlight on Hollywood's biggest night will be on Pharmazam, a licensed medical company with the latest cutting-edge genetics-based biotechnology that helps identify the safest and most effective medications based on an individual's own DNA, lifestyle choices, known allergies and pre-existing health conditions.

Physician-Ordered Personalized DNA Real-Time Healthcare System

Pharmazam is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the exclusive Distinctive Assets "goodie" bags** independently gifted each year to nominees in the major acting and directing categories. This year's lineup includes Joaquin Phoenix, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, Scarlett Johansson, Renee Zellweger, Charlize Theron, Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino, and directors Todd Phillips and Quentin Tarantino, amongst other A-list celebrities.

But you don't have to be a Hollywood star to benefit from the world's most advanced, comprehensive yet cost-effective, potentially life-saving pharmacogenetics DNA test kit. The easy-to-use FDA-cleared collection device and Pharmazam App make it simple for anyone to be proactive when it comes to personalizing and monitoring their own healthcare needs. With the Pharmazam App, users can check more than 130,000 prescribed and over-the-counter medications by simply using their phone to scan its barcode to help determine which medication will work best for them.

The App, which is free to download, allows people to instantly read or listen to any known side effects for the medication entered. And as new drugs become available, the App will continue to update users in real time, automatically alerting to any drug changes, if it goes generic or changes manufacturers.

At Pharmazam, our physician-ordered DNA test collects data on more than 22,000 genes and over 750,000 genetic variants. Studies show that 40% of the prescribed meds fail to work because of an individual's DNA.* In the United States, an estimated 275,000 people die each year from these medication-related issues or better known as adverse drug reactions (ADRs), costing more than $528 billion annually.*

Pharmazam's physician-ordered personalized real-time healthcare system provides the most comprehensive, accurate and up-to-date information available and is the first of its kind to use a person's unique genetic makeup, testing babies as early as 6 weeks old. Our pharmacogenetics (PGx) report combined with someone's personal healthcare profile further educates healthcare providers, so they can make the best possible treatment decision on which medication is better suited for their patient, prior to prescribing, reducing adverse drug reactions and ultimately helping to save lives.

For more information, please contact:

David Gardner

Email: david@davidgardnermedia.com

Phone (US): +1 310 433 2392

Phone (UK): +44 7864 042286

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jessica Wilson, Director Public Relations, Pharmazam

Email: jessica@pharmazam.com

Phone (US): +1 888 972 9331 ext 109

ABOUT PHARMAZAM

Pharmazam, LLC is a Tampa, Florida-based biotech licensed healthcare technology firm delivering personalized medicine and healthcare management solutions through integrated technologies and diagnostics. Pharmazam has simplified the complex interaction between a person's genetic identity and its effect on overall wellness. For information about Pharmazam's complete products and services and to watch a brief overview video, please visit https://pharmazam.com and download the free App.

*Annals of Pharmacotherapy 52(9) #832 Cost of Illness Study, Consolidated Health Economic Evaluation Reporting Standards, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

OUR PHYSICIANS DO NOT DIAGNOSE, TREAT OR PRESCRIBE ANY MEDICATIONS OR MEDICAL TREATMENTS AND ALL INFORMATION PROVIDED IS TO ASSIST YOU IN MAKING THE BEST HEALTHCARE DECISION BASED ON YOUR OWN PERSONAL HEALTHCARE RECORDS. THESE RECORDS ARE MAINTAINED SECURELY AND CONFIDENTIALLY IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE HEALTH INSURANCE PORTABILITY AND ACCOUNTABILITY ACT (HIPAA) AND ONLY YOU DETERMINE TO WHOM YOUR RESULTS ARE SENT.

** The "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags are NOT affiliated in any way with the OSCARS® or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. A.M.P.A.S. does not award, sponsor, endorse or provide these Gift Bags. Neither the Academy nor Distinctive Assets want there to be any association in the media between the "Everyone Wins" Gift Bags and the OSCARS® or the Academy.

Related Images

pharmazam.jpeg

Pharmazam

Physician-Ordered Personalized DNA Real-Time Healthcare System

Related Links

Pharmazam Website

SOURCE Pharmazam

Related Links

https://pharmazam.com

